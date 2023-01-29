Good Shepherd - Marshall nurse earns award
Keyunikia Brasher, a nurse at Christus Good Shepherd – Marshall, has been presented with a DAISY Award.
DAISY Awards are determined by patient nominations.
The family/visitor nomination said: “This young lady was on duty at the time my sister was admitted for tests and treatment. Due to dementia and Alzheimer's she can be very difficult to handle. This nurse was extremely helpful and went out of her way to make sure she received proper care. Even as she was leaving for the day she stopped by the room to make sure she had what was needed. She is a wonderful person."
Brasher's director, Tawana Harris-Glover, said, "Key is an exceptional nurse. She really cares about her patients and making sure that not only are they taken care of, but that they have a great stay while they’re here. She also precepts other nurses, and she sets a good example for those nurses as well.”
The DAISY Award began in 1999 as part of the DAISY foundation; and stands for “Diseases Attacking the Immune System.” It started as a tribute to the nurses who cared for Patrick Barnes, who passed away from an auto-immune disease.
VeraBank adds specialty asset manager
Phillip Shawn has joined VeraBank's Wealth Management team as assistant vice president, specialty asset manager and will have an office at the Henderson wealth management location.
Before joining VeraBank, Shawn spent six years managing more than 40,000 net mineral acres in the Permian Basin for a family-owned company in Dallas. At VeraBank, Shawn will be responsible for managing oil, gas and real estate interests for wealth management clients in all markets.
Shawn can be reached at pshawn@verabank.com or (903) 657-8521, ext. 5145.
Capital Wealth Group advisor earns designation
Clint Quinn, a Capital Wealth Group financial advisor, has earned his Certified Financial Planner designation and certification by the Certified Financial Planner Board. Certified Financial Planner professionals have met rigorous qualifications for financial planning,
Advisors earning that designation have acquired several years of experience related to delivering financial planning services to clients and have passed a comprehensive certification exam.
In addition to his professional experience, Quinn has a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Texas.