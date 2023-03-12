HeartsWay Hospice employee earns honor
Tracy Brown, director of social services at HeartsWay Hospice of NE Texas, has received the Charley Wasson Hospice Advocacy Award.
The award recognizes individuals who are committed to the core values of hospice and have a unique approach to providing and extending hospice services and exhibit professional and personal development during their work, according to HeartsWay
Brown, a licensed clinical social worker, has been on staff at HeartsWay for more than 25 years. She also coordinates HeartsWay's annual Kid's Grief Camp for area children.
In addition, she organizes HeartsWay's annual Seldon Graha, MD Lectureship and the organization's annul Ethics Seminar that offers continuing education credits to local social workers for free.