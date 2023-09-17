Accounting firm makes two hires
Henry & Peters accounting firm has announced two new hires at its Longview office.
Connor Howard assumed her role as a full-time staff associate in July. She is from Hallsville and recently graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington
Bailey Skinner, a licensed CPA in Texas and Louisiana, joined Henry & Peters in August as a senior associate. He graduated from Louisiana Tech University and recently obtained his certified fraud examiner certification.
UT Health ET expands behavioral health
UT Health East Texas is expanding behavioral health services in Tyler with the addition of psychologist Dr. Cassandra Rasmussen.
Rasmussen has a special interest in helping patients with weight loss, medical rehabilitation, sports performance and trauma recovery, according to UT Health East Texas.
She is seeing patients at 11937 U.S. 271 in Tyler. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (903) 877-7168.