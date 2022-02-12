Ware fills new VeraBank position
Jennifer Ware has been named VeraBank’s senior vice president of marketing and communications.
In this newly created position, Ware will be responsible for the strategic marketing as well as internal and external communications for the bank throughout its statewide footprint.
“We are excited about the strong experience and depth of professional expertise Jennifer brings to VeraBank,” said Brad Tidwell, VeraBank president and CEO. “Those qualities combined with her clear commitment to serving the community make her an excellent addition to our team.”
Ware brings more than 15 years of experience in marketing, communications and public relations to the role. Most recently, she served as regional director of marketing and communications for CHRISTUS Health’s Northeast Texas region, where she was responsible for the strategic marketing, advertising, public relations and communications of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd and CHRISTUS St. Michael health systems.
She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Centenary College of Louisiana in Shreveport and a Master of Public Policy from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Ware is an alumna of the 2009 Class of Leadership Longview, 2011 Class of Leadership Texas and 2018-2019 Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives/Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Healthy Communities Fellowship. She is also the recipient of the 2021 East Texas View 40 Under 40 in Marketing & Advertising Award and 2012 Longview Chamber of Commerce Emerging Leader Award.
Ware serves on the Board of Directors for the Longview Museum of Fine Arts and the Spring Hill ISD Education Foundation. She is co-founder of the Longview Foundation and Longview Dog Park. Ware also is a member of the CHRISTUS Circle, Junior League of Longview sustainer and volunteer with Arts!Longview. She and her family have called Longview home since 2009.
Eastman reports record sales, earnings
Eastman Chemical Co. reported a record almost $10.5 billion in sales revenue for the 2021 fiscal year.
The 2020 fiscal year saw sales revenue of about $8.5 billion. Fourth quarter 2021 sales were almost $2.7 billion, compared with fourth quarter sales of $2.2 billion in 2020.
Earnings per diluted share were $2.81 for the fourth quarter, up from 23 cents a year ago. The fiscal year 2021 saw overall earnings per diluted share of $6.25, almost double the $3.50 in 2020.
“Eastman made tremendous progress in 2021, delivering record sales revenue and adjusted EPS for the year. We are continuing to leverage our innovation-driven growth model to grow faster than our end markets. We also made outstanding progress advancing our leadership in the circular economy, including plans to build multiple world-scale material-to-material molecular recycling facilities,” said Mark Costa, board chair and CEO. “I’m incredibly proud and appreciative of all that our employees did to work through very challenging conditions, stay focused on delivering record results, and advance our growth programs. We also remain focused on driving strong cash flow going forward and on continued disciplined allocation of cash. We are very excited about delivering continued success in 2022 and in the coming years.”
Nucor earnings up for 2021 fiscal year
Nucor Corp., which operates a steel mill co-located with Komatsu in Longview, saw increased earnings for the 2021 fiscal year and fourth quarter compared with a year ago.
Fourth quarter 2021 net earnings were $2.25 billion, or $7.97 per diluted share, up from $6.83 billion or $1.30 a year ago.
For the full year 2021, Nucor reported net earnings of $6.83 billion, or $23.16 per diluted share, compared with $721.5 million, or $2.36 per diluted share, a year ago.
“By so many measures, 2021 was an extraordinary year for Nucor. Our team delivered incredible financial and operational results in 2021. However, I am even prouder of the fact that our team had a record year in safety performance for the second straight year,” said Leon Topalian, Nucor’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our record financial performance is the result of years of work investing to strategically position and grow our portfolio of capabilities across the steel value chain.
Fourth quarter net sales were up to $10.36 in 2021, compared with $5.26 billion a year ago.
“We appreciate the trust our customers place in Nucor with every order and we will continue to position ourselves to build the capabilities that drive growth and shared success. Congratulations to the entire Nucor team for an extraordinary year and we look forward to continuing to lead our industry in both Safety and Profitability.”
Sysco reports second quarter earnings
Houston-based Sysco, which has a wholesale restaurant food distribution center in Longview, reported its second quarter profitability was affected by “temporary omicron and labor cost increases during the quarter.”
Earnings per share increased to 33 cents compared to 13 cents in the same period a year ago. Sales for the second quarter were $16.3 billion, an increase of 41.2% compared to the same period in 2020.
“Sysco’s results this quarter were fueled by another quarter of exceptional market share gains, as our relative supply chain strength and Recipe For Growth strategy have enabled us to win in the marketplace. We continue to prioritize both top-line growth and profitability improvement, while efficiently managing elevated inflation. Bottom-line results for the quarter were below our expectations due to higher than anticipated operating expenses, driven by the current COVID environment,” said Kevin Hourican, Sysco’s president and chief executive officer. “The Omicron variant is currently impacting our customers, affecting their top-line and hours of operations. At Sysco, the COVID impact is felt in our operations productivity performance with higher than normal cost to serve. Given current economic conditions, we are managing the macro environment well.”