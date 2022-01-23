Christus Clinic adds podiatrist
Jacob Dougherty, doctor of podiatric medicine, has joined the Christus Trinity podiatry team in Longview.
“Podiatry is a critically important specialty for this community because it serves not only patients with injuries, but also plays a crucial role in treating complications from ongoing illnesses like diabetes,” said Brandy Moore, vice president physician practice operations for Christus Trinity Clinic. “Dr. Dougherty will be a tremendous asset to our patients here in Longview and across Northeast Texas right away, and as we continue to Christus Trinity Clinic expanding access to patients with the opening of the Christus Good Shepherd Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute.”
Dougherty received his undergraduate degree at Kansas State University before earning his doctorate of podiatric medicine from Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine.
He finished his residency at Louis Stokes VAMC in Cleveland before completing a post-graduate surgical fellowship in foot and ankle reconstruction and limb-salvage at the Family Foot and Leg Center in Naples, Florida.
“Podiatry is a specialty where I can make a real impact on the daily lives and well-being of my patients,” Dougherty said. “Regardless of their conditions and whether they are young or just young-at-heart, I enjoy spending time with my patients and helping them get to where they need to be. I look forward to working collaboratively with the outstanding podiatry team and everyone at Christus Trinity Clinic.”
Dougherty is seeing patients at Christus Trinity Clinic Medical Plaza III, 705 E. Marshall Ave. Suite 5000 in Longview.
For information, call (903) 315-3646.
Accounting firm hires supervisor
The Longview office of Henry & Peters accounting firm has hired Kathy Lightfoot as a part-time supervisor in its tax services department.
Lightfoot is from Ben Wheeler and attended DeVry University and the University of Texas at Arlington.
Henry & Peters has offices in Longview, Tyler and Frisco.
Sysco announces new partnerships
Foodservice distributor Sysco has announced five new partnerships that the company says will enhance its supplier diversity initiatives.
Sysco will partner with Disability:IN, National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA), The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), according to a statement from the company.
These partnerships will facilitate relationships with qualified diverse suppliers.
“As a leader in the foodservice industry, these new partnerships will help Sysco develop future diverse suppliers critical to meeting the evolving needs of our customers,” said Judy Sansone, executive vice president and chief commercial officer. “It’s important that every aspect of our business, including our supply chain, reflect the changing demographics of the communities where we work and live.”
Through these partnerships Sysco will have direct access to a certified diverse business database to identify and engage qualified suppliers in procurement opportunities, the company said.
Sysco has a facility on Estes Parkway in Longview.