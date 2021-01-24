Henry & Peters adds associate
Jettie Currie has joined Henry & Peters Longview as a full-time senior associate.
Currie has her Master’s in Professional Accounting from Stephen F. Austin State University and is studying for the CPA exam. She starts with six years of audit experience from Axley and Rode in Lufkin, specializing in government/non-profit/single audit.
Also, Henry & Peters has promoted Carrie Britnell to senior associate; Zach Curtis has graduated in May with his bachelor’s degree; and Zuly Espino has earned her CPA license.
Sugar Magnolia adds 2 agents
Sugar Magnolia Properties has added two agents to its team of Realtors.
Hannah Gossage graduated from Spring Hill High School and studied business at Tyler Junior College. Kaliegh Payne is a former Kilgore College cheerleader and has experience as a National Academy of Sports Medicine certified personal trainer.
Sugar Magnolia Properties is on North Fredonia Street in Longview.