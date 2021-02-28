Texas Bank and Trust elects new director
Randall Scott Ward has been elected a director of Texas Bank and Trust at its annual stockholders’ meeting Feb. 9, according to an announcement by bank Chairman Rogers Pope.
Ward attended Baylor University, where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance. He is senior vice president and benefit consultant with HUB International Texas, formerly The Ward Agency.
He has more than 35 years of industry experience as an employee benefit broker and adviser and is a member of the National Association of Health Underwriters. He also has received numerous industry awards recognizing his exceptional professional knowledge and outstanding client service.
Texas Bank and Trust Co. operates 21 full-service branches throughout East Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Credit union names employee of month
Cessley Luera has been recognized by East Texas Professional Credit Union as the employee of the month for January.
Cessley started her career with the credit union in August 2016 as a financial service representative. She was promoted to the Hallsville branch coordinator position in March 2020.
Even though her branch was down a full-trained financial service representative in January, Luera and her team managed to stay motivated and focused not to only meet their monthly loan goal, but exceed it by almost $150,000, according to the credit union.
With the Hallsville lobby being closed on Saturdays in January, Luera volunteered to work at other branch locations, according to the credit union.
East Texas Professional Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with a membership base of more than 74,000 East Texans. Membership is available to anyone who lives or works in Anderson, Angelina, northern Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Smith and Upshur counties.