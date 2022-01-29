Longview Police Department hands out awards
Retiring Longview Police Chief Mike Bishop presented several awards in January to department personnel:
Sgt. Luke Altman - Civic Achievement Award; Officer Nora Cheatham - October Officer of the Month; Lt. Kendric Montgomery - 10 years of service; Brent Creacy - 10 years of service; Detective Brandon Heath - 15 years of service; and Susan Olson - 20 years of service.
Azalea Orthopedics names new president
Dr. John Priddy is the new clinic president of Azalea Orthopedics, which has clinics in Longview, Tyler and other locations. Priddy replaces outgoing president Dr. Michael Russell.
Russell was president since 2017, serving during a time period that Azalea saw its greatest period of growth.
He recruited 14 providers, expanded to Nacogdoches and joined OrhoLoneStar, oversaw the transition of a new CEO, implemented a new electronic medical records systems and saw the clinic through the arrival of COVID-19 and snowstorm of 2021.
Westlake Chemical announces distribution
The board of directors of Westlake Chemical Partners GP, the general partner of Westlake Chemical Partners LP, announced its 2021 fourth quarter distribution of 47.14 cents per unit would be payable on Feb. 17 to unit holders of record on Feb. 3.
Martin Midstream Partners sets distribution
Kilgore-based Martin Midstream Partners L.P. announced this month that it would pay a quarterly cash distribution of a half-cent per unit for the quarter that ended Dec. 31, payable on Feb. 14 to common unitholders as of Feb. 7.
Eastman Chemical recognized in equality index
Eastman Chemical Co., whose plant outside of Longview is one of the city's major employers, received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Eastman joins the ranks of more than 840 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.
“As Eastman develops new products to meet today’s most pressing needs, we must inspire innovative ideas by making every team member feel valued and empowered to do their best work,” said Mark Costa, Eastman’s board chair and CEO. “That’s why inclusion and diversity is a critical business imperative for us and essential to our long-term success. It helps us solve complex problems, seize new opportunities and positively impact all our stakeholders. Earning this recognition reflects our progress and commitment, especially in supporting our LGBTQ+ team members.”
Hiring bonuses offered at some state facilities
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is offering up to $5,000 in hiring bonuses for certain health care positions at state supported living centers and state hospitals across Texas.
“We want to recruit qualified, motivated health care professionals to help support residents in our state supported living centers and patients at our state hospitals,” said Scott Schalchlin, deputy executive commissioner for Texas HHSC’s Health and Specialty Care System. “Many people right now are looking for a new career or taking that next step in their current career. We have some great opportunities for people who are interested in working in an environment where they can make a true difference in the lives of others every single day.”
The hiring bonuses are for registered nurses and licensed vocational nurses at state supported living centers and state hospitals, as well as psychiatric nursing assistants at state hospitals and direct support professionals at state supported living centers.
New registered nurses can qualify for $5,000 bonuses. Eligible licensed vocational nurses who are newly hired could receive $3,500.
Direct support personnel and and psychiatric nursing assistants may qualify for $2,500 hiring bonuses.
Positions are available at the following locations across Texas: Abilene, Austin, Big Spring, Brenham, Corpus Christi, Denton, El Paso, Kerrville, Lubbock, Lufkin, Mexia, Richmond, Rusk, San Angelo, San Antonio, Terrell, Vernon, Waco and Wichita Falls.
To view all open positions and apply, candidates can visit the Health and Specialty Care System jobs page on the HHSC website, www.hhs.texas.gov. Job seekers who have questions and want more information can e-mail healthcareers@hhsc.state.tx.us.