East Texan named president
of builders groupAUSTIN — East Texan Robert Adamson has been elected president of the association that represents most of the state’s highway and bridge builders.
Adamson is vice-president of operations for Longview Bridge & Road, a highway construction company that builds and maintains roads and bridges throughout East and Northeast Texas.
He became president of the Texas Chapter of the Highway, Heavy, Utilities and Industrial Branch of the Associated General Contractors of America during a Jan. 8 ceremony in Austin.
The group of Texas represents about 300 contractors and 500 associate companies that provide equipment, materials and various services for the highway construction industry. The industry employs thousands of workers and is responsible for nearly $9 billion of state highway construction and maintenance each year.
“AGC of Texas is an organization of businesses that realize the importance of our transportation system,” Adamson said. “Everything we do contributes to the economy of all other businesses in Texas.”
Adamson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1980 from Trinity University, with a major area of study in construction management focusing on the home building industry, where he learned the basics of estimating costs and bidding on jobs and how to design and plan a construction job.
He has been in the highway construction industry for nearly 40 years, including 22 with Longview Bridge & Road. The last East Texan to lead the Associated General Contractors of Texas was Larry Johnson in 2010. He is founder of Longview Bridge & Road.
“Larry afforded me a tremendous opportunity to be a part of this statewide industry. Not many people get the opportunity to do that,” Adamson said. “It’s a great privilege.”
Longview Bridge & Road works on road projects north to the Red River along the Oklahoma border; south to Interstate 10, east to the Sabine River along the border with Louisiana, and west to Interstate 45. The company employs approximately 300 people.
Adamson and his wife, Cheryl, live in Jacksonville.
Gilmer chamber to host banquet
The Gilmer Area Chamber of Commerce plans to conduct its membership banquet Feb. 6 at the Yamboree Event Center, 181 Bob Glaze Road.
The buffet starts at 6:15 p.m.
Tickets are $18 per person and may be purchased at the chamber office at 106 Buffalo St., or by calling (903) 843-2413.