Miller to partner at Boon Calk Echols
Amy Miller has been named a partner at the law firm of Boon Calk Echols Coleman & Goolsby PLLC of Longview.
Miller’s practice areas are estate planning, probate and general civil litigation. She is licensed to practice in Texas and Oklahoma and before the U.S. District Courts for the Eastern District of Texas, Western District of Arkansas and Eastern District of Oklahoma.
She graduated cum laude from Southwestern University in Georgetown, with a double major in English and psychology; and from Baylor Law School, where she was editor of the law review.
Before joining the Longview law firm, Miller worked for longer than a decade with a nationwide litigation firm.
She is the incoming president of the Gregg County Bar Association and is active in the Junior League of Longview, where she has served as an officer for several years.
She lives in Longview with her husband, Chapin, and daughter.
Sloan partner Jones promoted to major
The Sloan Law Firm announced the promotion of partner Joe Jones to the rank of major in the United States Marine Corps Reserve.
For the majority of his military service, Jones served as a judge advocate, representing more than 60 Marines and Navy Sailors charged with various offenses.
In addition to serving as a reservist in the Marine Corps Reserve, Jones provides legal counsel through the firm in cases involving personal injury, medical malpractice and wrongful death.
Siebman Forrest named to U.S. News’ best listThe publishers of U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America have recognized Texas-based Siebman, Forrest, Burg & Smith on the list of best law firms.
The 2020 list represents the sixth consecutive selection for Siebman Forrest, which maintains offices in Sherman, Plano, Dallas, Marshall, Tyler and Lufkin.
Earlier this year, firm co-founder Clyde Siebman was named as the 2020 lawyer of the year in Dallas-Fort Worth in The Best Lawyers in America for his work in copyright law matters and also was recognized in Best Lawyers for his expertise in commercial litigation, trademark law and patent litigation.
Customer service training offered
Visit Longview will offer two sessions on Pineapple Principles customer service training Thursday.
The morning session is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Courtyard By Marriott, 1125 E. Hawkins Parkway, and the afternoon session is set for 2 to 4 p.m. at Homewood Suites, 205 N. Spur 63.
The training is for front-line associates of businesses such as hotels, restaurants and retailers, according to city Tourism Coordinator C.J. Clayton.
The training sessions will take place monthly and be free for the first quarter of this year, she said.
Clayton advised would-be attendees to email suggestions and concerns and make reservations at cjclayton@longviewtexas.gov, or call (903) 239-5537 or 736-3540.