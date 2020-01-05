Gilmer attorneys make top list
Attorney Brent Goudarzi of Gilmer was named one of America’s 50 Most Influential Trial Lawyers, and for the second year in a row, the East Texas Trial Lawyers Association reported.
The association said Goudarzi, the past East Texas association president, was selected by Trial Lawyer Magazine and the National Law Journal. The magazine also named Goudarzi & Young as one of the 50 Most Influential Law Firms in the country.
The firm, which includes partner Marty Young, was recognized for significant settlements and verdicts that are some of the largest in the history of civil trial law jurisprudence in the country, the East Texas association said.
“The National Law Journal tracks settlements and verdicts throughout the year and determined that lawyers Goudarzi and Young have superior results to those of any other civil lawyers in the country for the second year in a row,” the association said in a statement. “Their verdicts are benchmarks that lawyers all over the nation attempt to obtain.”:
Goudarzi and Young graduated from Gilmer High School.
SFA lecture series features fruit talk
NACOGDOCHES — Timothy P. Hartmann, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension programs specialist from College Station, will present “Everything You Wanted to Know About Fruit Growing But Were Too Timid To Ask” at 7 p.m. Thursday as part of a monthly lecture series at Stephen F. Austin State University.
Thursday’s talk will be in the Brundrett Conservation Education Building at the Pineywoods Native Plant Center, 2900 Raguet St.
The Theresa and Les Reeves Lecture Series is offered the second Thursday of each month and includes a rare plant raffle after the program. The lecture is free and open to the public.
For more information, call (936) 468-4129, or email sfagardens@sfasu.edu.