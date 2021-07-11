Texas Bank and Trust announces staff changes
Shannon Beadle has been promoted to senior vice president and director of human resources, and Adam Norton has joined the staff of Texas Bank and Trust as vice president and mortgage loan originator in its Longview mortgage division.
Beadle has been employed in the bank’s human resources division since October 2010. She is a graduate of the bank’s 2012 Leadership Class, its 2017 Corporate University and is participating in the Independent Bankers Association of Texas’ Bank Operations Institute.
A Louisiana native, Beadle earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches and completed the Human Resource Management School through the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Norton has been involved in real estate lending for more than 20 years. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from York College in Nebraska and is a graduate of the Southwest CUNA Management School.
Texas Bank and Trust Company operates 21 full-service branches throughout East Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Longview Realtor Dearborne earns accreditation
Bethani Dearborne, a Realtor with Sugar Magnolia Properties in Longview, has received the Accredited Buyer’s Representative designation from the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council of the National Association of Realtors.
More than 25,000 real estate professionals around the world have earned the designation after completing a course in buyer representation and an elective course on buyer representation specialty. They also must document their professional experience.
HUBZone webinar scheduled for July 21
The UT Tyler-Longview Small Business Development Center is hosting an online SBA HUBZone, Texas HUB and certifications workshop for owners of minority and disadvantaged small business at 10 a.m. July 21. HUBs are Historically Underutilized Businesses that are certified as being located in a federally designated HUBZone. Small businesses can also be qualified under the statewide HUB program. Certifications are also available for women-, minority- and veteran-owned businesses.
“If your business has 500 employees or less you are considered a small business and automatically qualify for local, state and federal contract set asides,” said Day Shelmire, director of the UT Tyler-Longview Small Business Development Center. “These government entities purchase food, clothing, furniture, cleaning services, and many other products and services. There are more opportunities out there for our local small businesses than owners realize.”
The Small Business Administration’s HUBZone program helps small businesses in urban and rural communities gain preferential access to federal procurement opportunities. These preferences go to small businesses that obtain HUBZone certification in part by having an office in and employing staff who live in a HUBZone.
“Sizeable HUBZones are located in Gregg, Rusk and Upshur Counties,” Shelmire said. “Harrison, Marion and Panola Counties in their entireties are designated HUBZones. This gives certified small businesses in these areas a significant leg up in landing government contracts.”
The webinar workshop is free. To register visit https://tinyurl.com/ymjnactd. For information, call the Longview Small Business Development Center at (903) 757-5857.
To see if your small business is in a HUBZone visit https://maps.certify.sba.gov/hubzone/map.
Sparklight earns national ranking in magazine
Local internet service provider Sparklight was recently named the fifth-fasted internet service provider in the nation by PC Magazine.
PC Magazine tested internet service providers via PCMag Speedtest from April 1, 2020, through June 7, 2021 — a time period that Sparklight says there was unprecedented broadband usage because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have engineered a robust and reliable network to support the high-speed internet needs of our customers and communities – today and in the future,” said Julie Laulis, president and CEO. “As a result of the company’s continued planning and investment in our network, we were able to meet the surge in internet usage throughout the pandemic and provide the seamless connectivity that was so critical over the past year.”
Sparklight is building out its network in Longview and Kilgore.
Groendyke Transport named July 2020 CCJ Innovator
Commercial Carriers Journal recently recognized Enid, Oklahoma-based Groendyke Transport as the July 2020 CCJ Innovator because of the tank truck carrier’s work to reduce rear-end collisions using a pulsating amber brake light on its trailers. Groendyke has a facility in Longview.
The company reported that 30 months of testing showed a 33.7% decrease in rear-end accidents. That’s when Groendyke said it filed for an exemption with the Federal Motor Carriers Safety Association in April 2018 to continue testing. A year later, the association approved Groendyke’s five-year exemption. In October 2020, National Tank Truck Carriers’ 5-year exemption request for all tank trailer operators was also approved.
Groendyke said it began to work in 2015 to improve visibility of its trailers to reduce rear-end crashes, starting with a pilot of 12 trailers in Denver, Fort Worth and Kansas City. By July 2017, the company had retrofitted 632 trailers with favorable results.