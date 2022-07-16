President, CEO of VeraBank recognized
The Leadership Division of the Independent Bankers Association of Texas recently honored Brad Tidwell, president and CEO at VeraBank in Henderson, with its 2022 Excellence in Leadership Award.
Tidwell received the award during the 37th annual Connecting Leaders Conference — the division’s flagship event — in June at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock.
To be considered for the Excellence in Leadership Award, a recipient must be a member of the IBAT Leadership Division.; demonstrate a long history of personal commitment to and financial support of the 450-member division; and be dedicated to the development of tomorrow’s leaders in community banking. Recipients of the award must selflessly donate their time to promote, support and serve independent bankers in Texas, according to the association.
“Brad Tidwell personifies what leadership means at his bank, in his community and in the community banking industry,” said Christopher Williston, IBAT president and CEO. “IBAT is proud to present him with this year’s Excellence in Leadership Award. He leads by example and with integrity, and he is very deserving of this recognition."
Tidwell became president and CEO of VeraBank in 2008. Under his management, the bank has grown from $700 million in assets to more than $3.9 billion and has evolved into a full-service financial institution, offering retail and commercial banking, wealth management and insurance.
Before joining VeraBank, Tidwell spent 17 years with J.P. Morgan Chase. Tidwell holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in agricultural economics from Texas A&M University.
New attorney joins Longview law firm
Ashley N. Ischy has joined the law firm of Coghlan Crowson LLP in Longvew.
Ischy, a native of Jacksonville, earned her degree from Baylor University School of Law in 2015. Her primary areas of practice include oil and gas and complex commercial and consumer litigation.
Coghlan Crowson represents clients throughout Texas in oil, gas and mineral law, complex litigation and probate and estate planning.