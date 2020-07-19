Bank processes 1,969 PPP loans
Austin Bank has processed 1,969 federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, providing business customers with cash flow assistance and aiding with retaining employees during the COV19-pandemic.
When the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law, the U.S. Small Business Administration’s launched the Paycheck Protection Program on April 3. The PPP program was designed to provide cash flow assistance through 100% federally guaranteed loans to employers that maintain their payroll during the pandemic.
Banks were charged with facilitating the new loan program to minimize the number of layoffs by small businesses hurt by the pandemic.
“Our bank is proud to have been able to help small businesses during this difficult and challenging time,” Russ Gideon, bank president and CEO, said in a statement. “To date, we have helped 1,969 local business owners receive almost $143 million in SBA funds for our East Texas communities, equating to an average loan size of approximately $72,000.”
Austin Bank will accept PPP loan applications through Aug. 8.
GEDCO offers $25K in COVID-19 relief
The Gladewater Economic Development Corp. said it will provide $25,000 through its GEDCO Utility Support and Promotional Advertising Program.
The program provides capital to small retailers, restaurants and manufacturers that have been economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds may be used for utility bills such as gas, water/sewer, electricity, internet, phone services and for eligible promotional services and costs.
“These funds are crucial to the continued economic health and will address the urgent financial needs of Gladewater businesses and our local community,” Robert Johnson, GEDCO executive director, said in a statement. “Providing businesses with the ability to continue making utility payments, as well as promote their services, will allow them to continue their daily operations, even during these unprecedented times.”
Eligible businesses must have 30 or fewer full-time-equivalent employees and a physical presence within the Gladewater city limits. The maximum funding request is $500.
Priority will be given to businesses that had had to close; lay off employees; limit operations to takeout, curbside or delivery; or that can show other direct, negative effects that threaten the ability of the business to continue operations long term.
Details of the program and application can be found at GladewaterEDC.com under the “Current News” section.
SBDC sets webinars related to pandemic
The UT Tyler-Longview Small Business Development Center is sponsoring a four-part series of webinars to help small businesses recover from the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The Longview Chamber of Commerce will host the webinars in conjunction with its 2020 Business Solutions Summit.
Marketing specialist Melissa Forziat will speak during the webinars set for 11 a.m. July 29, Aug. 5, Aug. 12 and Aug. 19.
To register, go to https://Longviewchamber.com/calendar .
Firm donates to area food relief efforts
Houston-based EOG Resources and its employees have donated $22,500 to the East Texas Food Bank and $12,000 to Meals on Wheels of East Texas.
The donations are part of EOG’s commitment of more than $822,000 to more than 40 food banks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This amazingly generous donation will allow us to provide up to 180,000 much-needed meals for our children, senior citizens and the most vulnerable as the COVID-19 situation continues to create uncertainty in our communities,” Dennis Cullinane, CEO of East Texas Food Bank, said in a statement.
The East Texas Food Bank serves about 250,000 people in Gregg and 25 other area counties.
Meals on Wheels of East Texas delivers warm meals Monday through Thursday to clients in Gregg, Smith, Henderson, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties.
Ishihara certified as elder law attorney
Kristen Ishihara of Ross & Shoalmire law firm in Longview has been certified as an elder law attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation.
Ishihara now is one of 28 lawyers in the state who hold this level of specialization.
The purpose of the certification program is to identify attorneys who have the knowledge, skills, experience and proficiency to be properly identified to the public as certified elder law attorneys, according to Ross & Shoalmire.
To receive an elder law certification, a lawyer must have practiced for five years with a focus on special needs and elder law; demonstrate “substantial involvement” in special needs and elder law practice; pass a day-long written exam with less than a 50% passing rate; and undergo a review by peers and colleagues.
As estate planning and elder law attorneys, Ross & Shoalmire specializes in assisting clients with asset protection, Medicaid planning, special needs trust planning, VA aid and attendance benefits, guardianships, powers of attorney, trusts, wills and probate.
For information, contact Ishihara at (903) 212-7313 or kristen@rossandshoalmire.com .