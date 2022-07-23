Attorneys at Monsour Law Firm recognized
The National Law Journal has recognized Douglas Monsour and Katy Krottinger of the Monsour Law Firm in Longview for achieving a Top 100 verdict in the nation for 2021 because of their $22.5 million verdict against 3M in the Finley v. 3M case.
The case was tried in the Northern District of Florida in Tallahassee, Florida, before Chief Judge Mark Walker. The verdict was the first Top 100 verdict in the entire 3M earplug litigation.
The 3M Earplug Multi-District Litigation is the largest litigation in the history of the United States with more than 230,000 claimants, the law firm reported. The overwhelming majority of the claimants are U.S. military veterans who suffer from hearing loss and tinnitus after wearing defective Combat Arms earplugs in combat that were sold to the government by 3M. Internal testing by the company established that the manufacturer was aware of the earplug’s defects and hid that information from the government and the soldiers.
Southside Bank among top banks
Southside Bancshares Inc., the holding company of Tyler-based Southside Bank, has been named one of the “Top 25 Banks” in America by Bank Director. A recent banking study analyzed the largest 300 publicly traded banks from across the U.S. based on 2021 performance by using key financial metrics, including profitability, capital adequacy, asset quality and total shareholder return.
Based on its strong performance for 2021, Southside landed within the top 25 of the Bank Director list, published in July.
“We are proud to be recognized as a Top 25 Bank by Bank Director and among a list of elite banks across the U.S.,” said Lee R. Gibson, president and chief executive officer of Southside Bancshares, Inc. “Throughout our 60-year history, we have maintained a strong commitment to provide excellence to our customers, communities and shareholders — this recognition is a reflection of that commitment.”
Bank Director is a leading information resource for directors and officers of financial institutions nationwide.
Southside Bank has about $7.12 billion in assets and operates 56 branches, including two in Longview, and a network of 74 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas, and the greater Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas.
Training funds available for students
Greater East Texas Community Action Program has funding available for potential students who wish to be trained, retrained or to earn degrees. The organization is based in Tyler but serves 30 counties, including Gregg County.
According to Teresa Land, division director, “Many people are rethinking their career choices. The economy has definitely changed with COVID. Short-term training classes, certificate classes or a college degree may be a goal for those wishing to have more stability or a better-paying job. Funding and support are now available for those who seek to improve their situation.”
The RISE Case Management Program provides assistance with expenses related to training or education. Support services for rent, utilities and other needs might be available. Eligibility is based on household income and circumstances. The Greater East Texas Community Action Program is partnering with local community colleges and universities as well as other training entities to encourage students to seek education. Short term certificate programs are included in this effort as well as degree programs.
The application can be found at get-cap.org. For information, email Shawna Jordan at sjordan@get-cap.org or call (936) 615-0522.
Executive Director Karen Swenson said, “This is the best opportunity we have seen in years for comprehensive support to help individuals complete training and degrees. ”