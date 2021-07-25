Attorney achieves new certification
Ross & Shoalmire Attorney Kristen Ishihara has achieved board certification as an estate planning and probate law attorney by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. She joins the ranks of three other attorneys in Gregg County with this level of specialization.
Board certified attorneys must be licensed for at least five years, devote a required percentage of practice to a specialty area for at least three years, attend continuing education seminars, pass an evaluation by fellow attorneys and judges, and pass a six-hour written examination.
As estate planning and elder law attorneys, Ross & Shoalmire specializes in assisting clients with estate planning, asset protection, special needs trust planning, guardianships, powers of attorney, trusts, wills and probate.
For information, contact Ishihara at (903) 212-7313 or kristen@rossandshoalmire.com.
Jarvis names VP of student services
Andre Richardson has been named vice president of student services at Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins.
The North Carolina native has been an educator for 23 years, serving in higher education, pre-K-12 education and the U.S. Department of Education. He comes to Jarvis Christian College from the University of North Carolina System Office where he served as adult and higher education specialist. He has served in senior student affairs positions as associate vice president for student affairs at Livingstone College and dean of students and residential life at Saint Augustine’s University.
Richardson also served in the U.S. Navy and he was deployed for Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm before attending college.
Richardson holds a Ph.D. in Leadership Studies (higher education focus) from North Carolina A&T State University, a master’s degree in English education from Notre Dame of Maryland University and a bachelor’s degree in English from Shaw University.