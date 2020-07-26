Pelaia named to top attorneys list
Ralph Pelaia of the Pelaia Law Center in Longview has been named to the 2020 Best of the Best Top 10 Personal Injury Attorney list.
The Best of the Best Attorneys is a third-party rating organization that publishes listings every year of the top 10 personal injury attorneys in each state. Attorneys who are chosen to the list must undergo a selection process and independent evaluation. Selections also are based on either nominations by peers, clients and/or the Best of the Best Attorneys research team.
Eastman receives publication honor
A publication that focuses on environmental and sustainability issues has selected Eastman Chemical Co. for a Top Project of the Year award for its carbon renewal technology, a recycling innovation that can process almost any kind of waste plastic.
The Environment + Energy Leader Awards recognize projects that deliver environmental benefits or contribute to energy management, according to the Eastman. Awards were evaluated and chosen by a panel of experts in the fields of sustainability and energy management.
“With rapid advancements and a near-constant rate of change in the field, sustainability and energy professionals had to prove to our judges that they were really the best of the best this year,” Sarah Roberts, publisher of Environment + Energy Leader, sponsor of the awards program, said. “With a highly respected (and critical) judging panel and a strict set of judging criteria, entrants faced an extremely high bar to qualify for an award.”
In comments, one judge cited Eastman for delivering a “true circular solution” and wrote: “In my opinion the Eastman carbon renewal technology project accomplished quantitative and qualitative environmental management and reached a new industry milestone.”
Based in Kingsport, Tennessee, Eastman is the largest industrial employer in Longview with about 1,500 employees.