VeraBank CFO nominated for award
Todd Engemoen, VeraBank's executive vice president and chief financial officer, was nominated as one of this year’s Austin Business Journal Best CFOs.
Engemoen joined VeraBank in 2014, bringing a decade of experience in the financial services industry. An Austin native, he recently relocated to Austin to help with the expansion of the bank’s Austin initiatives and has been instrumental in helping develop and execute VeraBank’s growth from an East Texas bank to serving a third of the state.
“Todd is exemplary of the type of talent needed to run a successful business of any kind in this very competitive and ever-changing marketplace,” said Brad Tidwell, president and CEO of VeraBank. “His proven business acumen and contributions to the Austin community, and to the bank, make Todd a well-qualified candidate for this prestigious award.”
Engemoen holds the Chartered Financial Analyst accreditation and is a member of the CFA Institute. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics with highest honors and an MBA with a concentration in finance, both from the University of Texas in Austin.
Tidwell adds, “Todd has been a critical contributor to our bank’s evolution over the prior 10 years — from a less than $1 billion community bank solely located in East Texas to a $3.9 billion bank with 40 branches. We are proud of the exceptional work he has done and fortunate to have him on our team.”
EnPro Industries reports dividend
EnPro Industries, which includes Stemco in Longview, declared a regular quarterly dividend of 28 cents per share. The dividend is payable Sept. 14 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31.
Stemco manufactures wheel end parts for the heavy trucking industry