Clinic named Center of Excellence
Ageless Medical Clinic in Longview has been named a Center of Excellence by Lumenis Aesthetic.
Founder of the clinic, Dr. Nicholas Nguyen, accepted the award presented by Kevin Mendell, vice president of marketing for Lumenis Aesthetic.
Lumenis is a pioneer in the field of aesthetic medicine and was the first to introduce many technologies in the field, such as intense pulsed light and CO2 laser skin resurfacing.
Ageless Medical offers tattoo removal, hair removal and treatments for acne, stretch mark treatments and more using Lumenis technology.
Nguyen is an internal medicine practitioner with additional training by the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine.
For information, visit www.ageless-med.com or call (903) 212-7550.
Economic recovery plan webinar set
The UT Tyler-Longview Small Business Development Center will host a free webinar on an economic recovery plan from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Center Director Day Shelmire will introduce the mission of the SBDC, talk about ongoing business advising and consulting services, and discuss additional services and resources that are available.
To register, go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2018108920593905675 .
Chamber’s Business Solutions Summit set
The Longview Chamber of Commerce has decided to offer its annual Business Solutions Summit online from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
To register, go to tinyurl.com/businesssolutionssummit .