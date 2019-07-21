Wallis Dermatology starts new facility
Dr. Mark and Traci Wallis had a groundbreaking for the new Wallis Dermatology Associates medical facility in the new Village Square Medical Plaza, 3535 N. Fourth St. in Longview.
They said the groundbreaking marks an important milestone for Wallis Dermatology, uniting all locations and its laboratory into one location.
“We are excited to combine our existing Longview offices into one new state-of-the-art facility,” Dr. Mark Wallis said in a statement.
This new 13,779-square-foot facility will include more than 20 exam and procedure rooms, including cosmetic treatment area, dedicated MOHS surgical suites, and on-site dermatopathology laboratory.
The facility is scheduled to be completed in late 2020 with Hamilton Group, formerly known as Scott Hamilton Custom Builder, serving as general contractor of the project and Hugman Design Build serving as contract administrator.
Wallis Dermatology Associates has been a part of the Longview medical community for more than 27 years.
LRMC doctor named city’s EMS director
Dr. Justin Morris, D.O., has been named EMS medical director for the city of Longview. Morris serves as a doctor in the emergency room at Longview Regional Medical Center.
As EMS medical director, Morris will provide leadership and coordination for the Longview Fire Department’s EMS Section.
He will provide oversight for EMS protocols and medical procedures, including pre-hospital procedures.
“I feel fortunate to have been selected and excited to work with the LFD team,” Morris said.
The Longview Fire Department’s EMS section coordinates operational readiness of the EMS system, which is designed to meet the out-of-hospital emergency medical care needs of the community.
The EMS section is comprised of the medical director, section chief, and an operations officer.
The Longview City Council named Morris medical director in May, and his agreement with the city was effective June 1.
Chacon honored by Landstar for safety
Faustino “Tino” Chacon of Longview has been recognized by Landstar System Inc. as a One Million Mile Safe Driver.
It means that during his career with Landstar as an independent truck owner-operator, Chacon has driven more than 1 million consecutive miles without a preventable accident.
He is one of 137 men and women who make up the 2018 Class of Landstar Million Mile Safe Drivers recently honored at an awards ceremony recognizing their outstanding safety records and professionalism behind the wheel.
Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.