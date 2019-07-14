Keith Pfeffer to lead East Texas CPA group
Longview-based certified public accountant Keith Pfeffer has been elected 2019-2020 president of Texas Society of CPAs East Texas. Pfeffer is vice president and shareholder at Curtis Blakely and Co. PC.
East Texas-based CPA Amy Taylor, senior manager at Henry and Peters, P.C., was named president-elect of the chapter.
Joining Pfeffer and Taylor on the chapter’s leadership team are:
Immediate past president: Veronda Willis, The University of Texas at Tyler.
Vice president: Tom Seale, VeraBank.
Secretary/treasurer: Misty M. de Wet, Southside Bank.
The remaining 2019-20 TXCPA East Texas board:
Trent Cook, Heather Sanders, Lou Ann Viergever, Cindy Walker, Alana Perdue, Laura Williams, Nicole Brantley, Rose Blakely, Hayley Kendrick.
The chapter also recognized three of its members with special awards for dedicated service:
Outstanding Director: Tom Seale
Outstanding Committee Member: Rose Blakely
Outstanding Member: Kathy Kapka
The Texas Society of CPAs is the premiere professional membership organization for CPAs in Texas. It has 20 local chapters and 28,000 members.
Henry & Peters promotes staff
Henry & Peters Certified Public Accountants has promoted Tyler Clakey and Thomas Neuhoff to supervisor.
The firm also promoted five employees to senior associate. They are: Chris Deem, Brynn, Vera Smith, Ally Bryce and Andrew Midkiff.
Founded in 1929, Henry & Peters is a full-service accounting firm with offices in Longview and Tyler. Visit henrypeters.com/ for more information.
EnPro Associates, TSTC join in on job training
EnPro Associates LLC has partnered with Texas State Technical College to provide job training using a $166,657 Skills Development Fund grant from the Texas Workforce Commission. The grant will benefit workers in the Workforce Solutions East Texas area.
It will provide custom training to 77 new and incumbent workers for industry-related topics with a focus on engineering. Trainees will include industrial engineers, mechanical engineers, tool and die craft workers and shipping technicians.
EnPro Associates is a subsidiary of EnPro Industries Inc., the parent company of Longview-based Stemco.
Since its inception in 1996, the Skills Development Fund grants have created or upgraded more than 356,744 jobs throughout Texas. The grants have assisted 4,356 employers with their customized training needs. The Legislature allocated $48 million to the Skills Development Fund for the 2018-19 biennium.