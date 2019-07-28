Christus doctors named to elite list
Drs. Sam Afshar and Paul Bradley have been honored by Super Doctors as two of the top doctors in Longview for 2019. About 5% of the region’s active physicians receive honor.
Both physicians provide care at Christus Trinity Clinic-Longview. Afshar is a cardiologist and Bradley is a urologist.
The honors result from a rigorous multi-phase selection process that includes a survey of doctors, independent evaluation of candidates by the research staff, a peer review of candidates by practice area, and a good-standing and disciplinary check.
Since 2005, MSP Communications has published Super Doctors lists across the country in newspapers, inserts and magazine special sections devoted to Super Doctors.
Honorees are also found online at superdoctors.com, where selected doctors can be searched by name, medical specialty and location.
Marshall official has orientation
Marshall District 4 Commissioner Amy Ware completed the Texas Municipal League and Texas Association of Mayors, Councilmembers and Commissioners Newly Elected City Officials’ Orientation. It was conducted earlier this month in Round Rock.
Attendees were offered sessions on topics such as leadership, open government, parliamentary procedure, financial responsibilities, ethics, economic development and media relations.
The Texas Municipal League is a voluntary association of 1,160 Texas cities, including Marshall.
Buckner’s Hesley on nursing board
Stephanie Hesley, director of nursing at Buckner Westminster Place, was appointed to the TMF’s inaugural Texas Directors of Nursing Advisory Board.
She is one of only seven directors of nursing on the board and will work with the other members to improve the quality of senior adult nursing care across Texas.
Originally known as the Texas Medical Foundation, TMF Health Quality Institute shortened its name in 2005 to reflect the expansion of its work throughout the nation. It focuses on promoting quality health care through contracts with federal, state and local governments, as well as private organizations.
TMF’s Texas Directors of Nursing Advisory Board is specific to the TMF Quality Innovation Network.
Two CPAs promoted at Henry & Peters
Certified public accountants Brendon Dane and Heather Sanders have been promoted to manager at Henry & Peters.
Founded in 1929, Henry & Peters is a full-service accounting firm with offices in Longview and Tyler. Visit henrypeters.com/ for more information.
Safety honors for Joyce Crane, Pro-Flo
Texas Mutual Insurance Co. has awarded its top honors for workforce safety to two companies in Gregg County: Joyce Crane in Longview and Pro-Flo Water Transfer Inc. in Judson.
Companies qualify for the honor by demonstrating a commitment to workplace safety through carrying out an exemplary safety program and controlling their workers’ compensation losses, according to Texas Mutual.
Texas Mutual distributes 200 workplace safety awards to policyholders throughout Texas.
ET Underwriters get Pacesetter Award
The East Texas Association of Health Underwriters received the Pacesetter Award at the 89th annual convention and exhibition of the National Association of Health Underwriters in San Diego.
The award recognizes the association for attending and regional and national meetings, chapter management, hosting local meetings and events, communications, membership activities and growth, public service projects, media relations and continuing education.
Convergys change reflects new owner
The former Convergys call center at 2545 Judson Road has a new name to reflect its new ownership: Concentrix.
Concentrix, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synnex Corp., confirmed in October that its previously announced acquisition of Covergys had closed. Concentrix, based in Fremont, California, also said the transaction made Concentrix the second-largest global provider of customer engagement services.
The Longview call center has 325 employees, according to data from the Longview Economic Development Corp.
Beef Cattle Short Course set Aug. 7
COLLEGE STATION — Fence building, brush control, live cattle handling and a carcass fabrication demonstration will be featured at the Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course set for Aug. 7 in College Station.
The Aug. 5-7 course is the largest beef educational event in the country and attracts more than 2,200 attendees annually. Capital Farm Credit is the lead sponsor.
An industry trade show featuring more than 140 agricultural businesses and service exhibits is part of the event.
Registration is $210 and covers all meals, including a prime rib dinner, breaks and printed materials. To register, visit beefcattleshortcourse.com/ or call (979) 845-6931.
Winter feeding program Aug. 16
OVERTON — A program on the reduction of winter feeding by stockpiling warm-season forage and/or planting cool-season pastures is scheduled for Aug. 16 in Overton.
The event will be 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center, 1710 N. FM 3053.
The cost is $60 per person if registered by Aug. 6 and $75 per person if registered by Aug. 14. Fees include lunch and all program materials.
Register online at agriliferegister.tamu.edu or call (979) 845-2604. For more information, call (903) 834-6191.
Land stewardship conference set
FREDERICKSBURG — Women landowners and operators will hear about conservation management practices essential to their property at the 2019 Bennett Trust Land Stewardship Women’s Conference.
“Tips for the Trade” is the theme of the conference set for Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at The Inn on Barons Creek, 308 S. Washington St., Fredericksburg.
Cost is $100 and includes the opening breakfast as well as all other meals, break refreshments and transportation during the tour.
Funded in part by the Ruth and Eskel Bennett Trust, the conference is an effort to reach women landowners who want to learn more about stewardship of the land.
Visit agrilife.org/ bennetttrust/ for more information.