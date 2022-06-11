Local Realtor earns national designation
Bethani Dearborn, brokered by Sugar Magnolia Properties in Longview, recently received the Accredited Luxury Homes Specialist Designation from the Luxury Home Council.
The Accredited Luxury Home Specialist is a testimony to the agent’s training and expertise in the luxury home marketplace. To display the ALHS logo and be accepted into the Luxury Home Council, each member must meet the minimum sales and education requirements and the agent must be in good standing with the local state and licensing agencies.
For information, contact Dearborn at (903) 212-7766 or the Luxury Home Council at www.LuxuryHomeCouncil.com.
Texas Bank and Trust makes promotion
Sandy Spier has been promoted to senior vice president and mortgage loan underwriter in Texas Bank and Trust's residential mortgage lending division based in Longview.
Spier has been employed with the bank since January 1998. She has held several positions in mortgage lending, most recently as mortgage administrator, has served on several bank committees, and completed the TBT Corporate University leadership class.
Spier is a graduate of Pine Tree High School and holds an associate of arts degree in office administration from Kilgore College.