Austin Bank grants $36,000 to Newgate
Austin Bank has awarded a $36,000 grant to Newgate Mission to provide basic needs to vulnerable populations and people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Austin Bank is committed to meeting the needs of the community we serve,” Russ Gideon, president and CEO of the Jacksonville-based bank said in a statement. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with FHLB Dallas through their Partnership Grant Program, and assist Newgate Mission in maximizing funds to help fulfill their mission.”
Newgate is a day mission that provides meals, showers, worship, job readiness programs and other services.
Newgate Executive Director Hollie Bruce said it has provided a lifeline for 30 years for those who struggle to put food on the table.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we are seeing new faces every day,” she said.
Monsivais to join staff of BancorpSouth
Roberto Monsivais has joined BancorpSouth Bank as a community development mortgage loan originator serving the Longview and Marshal markets.
Monsivais has more than 16 years of banking experience and most recently served as an assistant vice president and mortgage loan originator for other local community banks.
He actively volunteers and is the council development chair with the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Pines. He also volunteers for the Longview Chamber of Commerce.
Longview Chamber to host town hall
The Longview Chamber of Commerce will partner with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to host a national town hall June 25 as part of an ongoing initiative to address inequality of opportunity through education, employment, entrepreneurship and criminal justice reform.
“The senseless death of George Floyd has called renewed attention to the inequality and injustice in America. We stand in solidarity against racism and advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in our society and economy,” Suzanne Clark, president of the U.S. chamber, said in a statement.
Longview chamber officials said they will help the U.S. chamber leverage state and national relationships by continuing this dialogue across industry sectors.
The Longview chamber will soon announce more information on how to participate in the national town hall.
Adams to intern at Henry & Peters accounting firm
Izrell Adams, a student at the University of Texas in Tyler, has joined the Henry & Peters accounting firm as a summer intern. He started Monday.
Agrilife wineries webinar set for Wednesday
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service on Wednesday will be presenting the webinar CARES Act: Financial Tools and Resources to Help Texas Vineyards.
The free online event will run from 11 a.m.-noon. Participants must RSVP in advance via email to m.cook@tamu.edu to secure a spot and receive the link to join the event.
AgriLife Extension is hosting the free webinar with the Small Business Administration, which will provide the current aid options for commercial vineyards and wineries across the state that have been affected by the coronavirus, said Michael Cook, AgriLife Extension viticulture specialist for North Texas.
Visit facebook.com/TXViticulture/ for more information.