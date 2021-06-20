Texas Bank and Trust makes promotions
Texas Bank and Trust has promoted Jana Cates to vice president and assistant controller and Aida Howard to assistant vice president in the bank’s trust division.
Cates has been employed with the bank in its accounting division since August 2008 and currently is an accounting supervisor. Her responsibilities include the supervision of the department’s accounting assistants and the preparation of monthly financial statements along with the bank’s annual budget.
A graduate of White Oak High School, Cates holds an Associate of Arts in business from Kilgore College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from Louisiana Tech University.
Howard has been employed with the bank since March 2014 when she began as an accountant in its trust division. She has most recently worked as trust operations coordinator.
Howard holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in management from Wiley College.
Texas Bank and Trust Co. operates 21 full-service branches throughout East Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Longview SBDC hires contracting expert
With the additional funds received the federal stimulus bill, the UT Tyler-Longview Small Business Development Center has hired Paula Grabowski to aid local entrepreneurs and small businesses in getting registered on the federal contracting database.
Grabowski also will help eligible small businesses acquire federal HUBZone, Texas HUB, woman-, minority- and veteran-owned small business certifications, according to the SBDC.
“These certifications can be a huge advantage for small businesses wanting to do business with federal, state and local governments,” Grabowski said. “The federal guidelines stipulate that 23% of all federal purchasing will be set aside for small businesses.”
Municipal governments and school districts generally follow federal guidelines for contracting with small and disadvantaged businesses. The state has a robust opportunity program in place for state-certified historically underutilized businesses, the SBDC reported.
The UT Tyler-Longview SBDC, at 911 W. Loop 281, Suite 319 in Longview, provides free advising and consulting services to small businesses and entrepreneurs in Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola, Rusk and Upshur counties.
For information, go to longviewsbdc.com or call (903) 757-5857.