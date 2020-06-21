UT Tyler faculty honored by pharmacy association
Two clinical assistant professors from the University of Texas at Tyler Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy have been recognized by the Texas Pharmacy Association for outstanding community service and commitment to the profession.
Dr. Takova Wallace-Gay earned the TPA 2020 Bowl of Hygeia Award, which recognizes a pharmacist who continually demonstrates professional excellence and made significant public service contributions to their community. Dr. Jessica Wooster earned the TPA 2020 Distinguished Young Pharmacist Award, which recognizes a pharmacist who has graduated within the past 10 years and demonstrates leadership excellence, contributes to their community and the TPA, and advances the practice of pharmacy.
“Dr. Wallace-Gay and Dr. Wooster are wonderful ambassadors for the Fisch College of Pharmacy and UT Tyler,” said Dr. Lane Brunner, founding dean of the Fisch College of Pharmacy. “We are so excited to share their achievements and recognition by the Texas Pharmacy Association.”
Serving UT Tyler since 2016, Wallace-Gay regularly leads medication and health safety information sessions for East Texas school children and underserved populations in Tyler. Her research and scholarship interests include pharmacist involvement in cardiovascular risk reduction, health literacy and interprofessional education.
Wooster also has been with UT Tyler since 2016. She serves on the American Colleges of Clinical Pharmacy Transitions of Care Task Force and as the coordinator for the TOC Committee for the American Pharmacists Association, where she is instrumental in advocating for TOC pharmacy services. Wooster established a TOC pharmacy service that improves care of patients being discharged from UT Health East Texas. Through this service, she mentors pharmacy students on their advanced rotations at UT Health East Texas in Tyler and the Tyler Cardiovascular Consultants clinic.
Virtual ag workshops set for veterans, others
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Texas AgrAbilty, and the Compatible Lands Foundation have scheduled the Battleground to Breaking Ground Virtual Agriculture Business Workshop series for military veterans, beginning farmers and ranchers and others.
Each workshop webinar from June 23 through July 7 is set 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Registrants will be sent a link to join the webinar before the start time. All sessions will be recorded for later viewing.
Registration is available at the Texas AgrAbility website at https://tinyurl.com/y8y4gtsa. The registration fee of $10 covers all five webinar sessions, which include:
June 23: Navigating the Obstacle Course of Farming and Ranching: A Producer’s Perspective. Agriculture producers Doug Havemann, co-owner of Mesquite Field Farm, and Damon Cleaton, co-owner of 4E Farms, both Army veterans, will share their experiences starting an agricultural operation in Texas.
June 25: Resources for Farmers and Ranchers: Erin Kimbrough, Battleground to Breaking Ground program manager with AgriLife Extension in College Station, will share financial resources and programs available for farmers and ranchers.
June 30: Agriculture Business Planning: Dr. Greg Clary, retired AgriLife Extension economist and consultant for the Texas Center for Rural Entrepreneurship in San Antonio, will present on agriculture business planning, tips for creating a business plan and helpful information for getting started in an agricultural business.
July 2: Agriculture Business Community of Interest: Participants will be broken into groups based on areas of agriculture production and led through an activity to discover resources, helpful tips, information sharing and connections to other agriculture producers.
July 7: Training Programs for Veterans and Beginning Farmers and Ranchers: This session will highlight training programs available for military veterans and beginning farmers and ranchers. Speakers will include Tyler Froberg, farm manager, Hope Farms; Margo Hale, Armed to Farm program director; Kevin Cody, New Entry Sustainable Farming Project farmer training program manager and Kimbrough.