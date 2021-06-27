UT Health Tyler promotes Clark to vice president
Jimmy Clark has been promoted to vice president of operations for UT Health Tyler. In this role, Clark will assume responsibility for surgical services and imaging. He will continue in his role as administrator of UT Health East Texas Long-Term Acute Care, and he also will continue to provide executive support to patient logistics and the Wound Healing Center.
Clark joined UT Health Tyler in November 2018 as associate administrator and was promoted to assistant administrator in September 2020.He is a participant in Ardent’s COO Development Program and has played a key role at UT Health Tyler in identifying and developing talent, patient-centered customer service, cultivating a compassionate environment, clinical and operational excellence and a holistic approach to decision making.
Clark completed his Master of Science in healthcare administration from Trinity University. Before joining UT Health East Texas, he was an administrative specialist at Longview Regional Medical Center.
Texas College in Tyler names vice president
Jan E. Duncan was appointed to the position of vice president for academic affairs at Texas College in Tyler.
Duncan most recently served as an instructional designer for the use of Blackboard for grade levels K-12. She was responsible for leading and executing the design, development and evaluation of training curricula, materials and programs to meet strategic organizational initiatives in the virtual space.
Duncan also has served as an administrator and associate professor in the area of educational program preparation. She has guided students through the licensure process for teacher certification as well as helped to accredit educational programs as teacher training centers that would lead toward licensure. Additionally, Duncan has served in the department of technology as a professor having taught undergraduate courses in advanced educational technology.
Duncan also has extensive grant-writing experience and has received funding for several grants which have ranged from $500,000 to $1.5 million. She is a four-time graduate of Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi, earning a baccalaureate degree, two master’s degrees, and the doctor of philosophy degree.
East Texas CPA group announces officers
Tyler-based certified public accountant Tom Seale has been elected 2021-2022 president of the Texas Society of CPAs East Texas Chapter.
Seale currently serves as the business development director at Gollob Morgan Peddy Certified Public Accountants. Tyler-based CPA Misty M. de Wet, vice president of internal audit at Southside Bank, was named president-elect of the chapter.
Other chapter leaders are: Immediate past president — Amy Taylor, CPA, Henry & Peters, PC; vice president — Heather Sanders, CPA, Henry & Peters, PC; and secretary/treasurer — Alana Perdue, CPA, MGO.
The remaining 2021-22 members of the board of directors are: Mehgan Ibanez, CPA; Brandon Mays, CPA; Len Song, CPA; Tom Branton, CPA; AJ Evans, CPA; John Ussery, CPA; Kindle Chapman, CPA; Trent Cook, CPA; and Lou Ann Viergever, CPA
The chapter also recognized six of its members with special awards: Outstanding Director — Heather Sanders, CPA; Outstanding Committee Chair — Tom Seale, CPA; Outstanding Member — Kelly Noe, CPA, director/associate Professor at Stephen F. Austin State University; and Veronda Willis, CPA, associate professor of accounting at The University of Texas at Tyler; 2021 Accounting Excellence Award Winners — Nicole Phifer, student at Stephen F. Austin State University, and Robert Taylor, student at The University of Texas at Tyler.
The following members will serve on the TXCPA Board of Directors: Kathy Kapka, Kelly Noe, Brandon Mays, Stephanie Morgan, Keith Pfeffer, Royce Read, Tom Seale, Amy Taylor, Mike Thomas, Laura Williams and Veronda Willis.
Credit Union employee of the month recognized
Yanet Martinez has been recognized by East Texas Professional Credit Union as the May Employee of the Month.
Martinez is a branch coordinator at the Credit Union’s Carthage branch. She led the Carthage branch to hit a milestone of having its first million-dollar month in April. Then, the branch did it again in May.