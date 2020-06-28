Area banks makes ‘best companies’ list
Three East Texas banks have been named among the 2020 Best Companies to Work for in Texas.
Austin Bank, based in Jacksonville; Texas Bank and Trust, based in Longview; and VeraBank, based in Henderson, were honored June 18 at the Texas Association of Business virtual awards presentation.
This is the 12th consecutive year for Austin Bank to receive this honor.
The awards program was created in 2006 and is a project of Texas Monthly, the Texas Association of Business (TAB), the Texas State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management (TSC-SHRM) and Best Companies Group.
Companies across the state entered the two-part process (25% employer questionnaire / 75% employee feedback) to determine the Best Companies to Work for in Texas.
The 2020 list is comprised of 100 companies that benefit the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses. Austin Bank ranked No. 14 in the medium-sized company category.
“Austin Bank is especially proud to receive this honor because it came from the input of our employees,” said Jeff Austin III, vice chairman of the board. “The success of our bank has been built by a wonderful team of dedicated, professional employees. Our employees are the face of Austin Bank not only within the bank, going the extra mile to serve our customers, but also out in our communities helping others. To support our employees and their vital contributions, it is our goal to provide the best possible workplace environment.”
Austin Bank is a community bank with $1.9 billion in assets.
It has 479 employees in 34 locations, 24 cities and 12 counties.
Austin Bank is locally owned and operated by the Austin family, who are celebrating 111 years of serving the banking industry.
For information about Austin Bank, visit www.austinbank.com.
For information on the Best Companies to Work for in Texas program, visit www.bestcompaniestx.com.
Walmart gives area workers bonuses
Walmart hourly associates across East Texas received another special cash bonus in their paychecks this past week adding up to more than $40.5 million statewide.
This bonus — the third in less than three months — awards $300 to full-time hourly associates and drivers, $150 to part-time hourly and temporary associates and $400 to assistant managers.
Associates must be employed by the company as of June 5 to qualify and include new associates who joined Walmart as part of the company’s recent hiring push.