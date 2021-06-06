Citizens Bank in Kilgore promotes four employees
Kilgore-based Citizens Bank has promoted four officers at its Kilgore and Plano locations.
Tammy Jackson was promoted in November to senior vice president – compliance and Community Reinvestment Act officer. She joined Citizens Bank from White Oak State Bank in July 2012 as vice president and loan operations manager.
Tobi McKnight was promoted in April to senior vice president – human resources manager. McKnight has been with Citizens Bank since November 2012. She has worked in human resources for 23 years and has a bachelor’s of business administration from the University of North Texas, where she majored in human resources.
Cheryl Pearson was promoted in April to vice president and operations supervisor. She has been with Citizens Bank since March 1998. Pearson started with Citizens Bank as a trust assistant, and in January 2013, she was promoted to assistant vice president/operations supervisor.
Michael Cozart was promoted in August to vice president by the board of directors. Cozart joined Citizens Bank in March 2014 as a credit analyst in The Woodlands Banking Center. In 2017, he was promoted to assistant vice president. He now works out of the bank’s Plano loan production office.
Jefferson native recognized for cyber security work
Stephen Pullum, a 1984 Jefferson High School graduate, has received multiple global awards related to his work in cyber security.
He was appointed as ambassador, North America, for the Africa Cyber Defense Forum based in Nairobi, Kenya.
In April, Pullum also was awarded the first Blacks in Cybersecurity Image Award for Cybersecurity Pioneer. Blacks in Cybersecurity, based in Washington D.C., represents more than 11,000 members in locations such as Canada, Europe, Kenya, Nigeria and the United States.
Pullum was accepted in May into the Harvard University Kennedy School of Executive Education in the Leadership and Character in Uncertain Times program.
Also in May, Pullum was inducted into the Who’s Who in Cyber Security 2021 by Top Cyber News Magazine, which is based in France and Monaco.
Pullum runs his own cyber security firm based in Accra, Ghana.