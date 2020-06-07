Mitchell to executive director at WOW
Longview World of Wonders has named Elizabeth Mitchell executive director and promoted Ashley Perkins to assistant executive director.
Mitchell, a Longview native, spent the past six and half years as University Event Manager at LeTourneau University.
A graduate of The University of Texas with a bachelor in education, she spent several years in early childhood and special education before moving into corporate event management.
She is involved with First United Methodist Church, the Pine Tree ISD Foundation and The Junior League of Longview.
Perkins was promoted from Community Collaborations Director to assist with the expanding education programs LongviewWOW offers to schools, students and organizations.
LongviewWOW said it’s seen 300% growth in attendance and programming in the past 18 months due in part to Perkins’ work. Under her leadership, culinary programs blossomed and summer camps expanded.
She volunteers with The Junior League of Longview and Longview Museum of Fine Arts.
LongviewWOW is a children’s discovery museum that’s been in its downtown home at 112 E. Tyler St. since 2015. Prior to that, it operated as a museum without walls, offering events and exhibits in various locations. Visit longviewwow.org/ for more information.
Campus Chick-fil-A reopens at ETBU
MARSHALL — The Chick-fil-A on East Texas Baptist University’s campus has reopened after remaining closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Located inside the Ornelas Student Center on ETBU’s campus, the restaurant is open to the public and campus community under specific safety and health precautions. All employees, students, and guests are required to wear masks and maintain a minimum of 6 feet of physical distance. Patrons without masks will not be served.
The restaurant is serving a limited lunch menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the summer.
Parking for off-campus guests is located in the parking lot east of the main campus, at the corner of Grove Street and East Street.
A&M beef short course goes online
The annual Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course is going virtual this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Registration is open for the three-day online event set for Aug. 3-5. It will provide basic information on beef cattle production, virtual demonstrations and the latest on hot issues for ranchers.
Cost is $99 before July 1, $129 after July 1 and $149 after the conference is over. Registration is open now as well as the opportunity to join the mailing list for continual updates.
The short course is the largest beef cattle educational event in the country and typically attracts more than 2,000 beef cattle producers from Texas and abroad to College Station. It is hosted by AgriLife Extension and the Department of Animal Science at Texas A&M University.
Participants can earn nine or more Texas Department of Agriculture pesticide continuing education units if they are licensed.
Visit beefcattleshortcourse.com/ for more information or call (979) 845-6931.