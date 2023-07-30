LEDCO official earns professional certification
Heather Malone, vice president of Longview Economic Development Corp., has completed the Economic Development Finance Training Program through the National Development Council and is certified as an Economic Development Finance Professional.
Malone began her economic development career in 2004 in Beaufort County, South Carolia. She moved to Longview in 2021 from Louisiana, where she served as a local economic developer for the Miss Lou region (Adams County, Mississippi, and Concordia Parish, Louisiana).
Malone is a 2002 and 2004 graduate of Louisiana Tech University with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and a Master of Arts in industrial/organizational psychology. Malone held positions in human resources and staffing prior to working in economic development.
Malone is a 2009 graduate of the Lead Louisiana program, a 2011 graduate of the Delta Leadership Institute, a 2017 graduate of Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government Authentic Leadership Academy and a 2018 graduate of the inaugural Advanced Economic Development Leadership program where she earned a Master Economic Development Practitioner certification from a consortium of universities including the University of Alabama, Clemson University, Texas Christian University, and the University of Southern Mississippi.
Malone was named 2016 Woman of the Year by the Concordia Chamber of Commerce and served as a governor’s appointee on the Louisiana State Board of Commerce & Industry from 2016 to 2021. She is also a member of the ACT Work Ready Communities Advisory Council.
Bank's technology division makes hire
Jesse Roddy has joined Texas Bank and Trust's technology division as assistant vice president and senior network engineer in Longview.
Roddy has 15 years of experience in the service provider space, with a focus on point to point, internet access and telephony services.
He holds an associate’s degree in WAN Technology from Tyler Junior College.