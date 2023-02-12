Longview law firm names partner
Partners at Sloan, Hatcher, Perry, Runge, Robertson & Smith — the Sloan Firm — in Longview have elevated Micah L. Satterwhite to the position of partner.
Satterwhite has focused his practice on handling personal injury cases since he joined the Sloan Firm in 2016 and has tried numerous cases to verdict and judgment, including several cases arising from motor vehicle collisions, according to information from the firm. He is based in the Sloan Firm’s principal office in Longview.
A native of Woodville, Satterwhite graduated magna cum laude from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville with a Bachelor of Business Administration in 2013 and from Baylor Law School in 2016.
He is actively involved in the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, in which he serves as the chair-elect for 2023 of the Advocates Board, a group within the association composed of attorneys who have been members of the association for 10 years or less.
In 2024, Satterwhite will serve as chair of the Advocates Board. He currently serves as president of the Gregg County Bar Association and volunteers his time as a judge of the Longview Teen Court.
Longview accounting firm makes hire
Jovonna Luttrell has joined the Longview office of Henry & Peters Certified Public Accountants as office coordinator.
Luttrell is from Omaha, Texas.
UT Tyler School of Medicine names psychiatry chair
Dr. Cheryl McCullumsmith has been appointed as the Robert M. Rogers Distinguished University Professor and Founding Chair for The Robert M. Rogers Department of Psychiatry at The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine beginning in June.
McCullumsmith is board certified in psychiatry and psychosomatic medicine. She is passionate about holistic medical treatments and evidence-based behavioral health interventions, according to information from UT Tyler.
Currently, she is psychiatry chair at the University of Toledo, chief medical officer for value based care for the University of Toledo Physicians and lead of the statewide Ohio Behavioral Health Taskforce.
McCullumsmith is a member of the American Psychiatry Association, the American Medical Association and the American College of Psychiatrists.
McCullumsmith obtained a Bachelor of Science in physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a Ph.D. in neuroscience from the University of Michigan and an M.D. with research honors from the University of Michigan.
City of Pittsburg hires employee
Sandy Thompson is the new promotional assistant for the city of Pittsburg. In this part-time position, Thompson will regularly engage with local businesses to provide assistance with outreach and educate them on services provided by the Pittsburg Economic Development Corp.
Thompson also will help coordinate the city’s marketing efforts through video communication.
Thompson has worked with the city of Pittsburg in the past few years through volunteer work and community outreach, as well as being a familiar face to the businesses within the city, according to information from the city.