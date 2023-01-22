Longview financial firm honored
Sherwood Financial, a private wealth advisory practice with Ameriprise Financial in Longview, was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams” published by Forbes.
The list recognizes financial advisors and their teams who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.
The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors and their teams. Sherwood Financial was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in their practice and approach to working with clients.
Sherwood Financial is led by Shane Sherwood.
The team also includes associate financial advisors Cheyenne Summers and Cody Blankenship, and support staff Abbe Weaver, Kelly Tanner, Julie Pritchett and Veronica Carnes.
Austin Bank employee promoted
Austin Bank employee David Rodarte has been promoted to assistant vice president.
The promotion was approved at the January Board of Directors meeting at the Austin Bank corporate office in Jacksonville.
Rodarte joined Austin Bank at the Tyler Med Center location in 2016 as a teller. He moved to the Central Loan Department working in the File Room and Uploads before moving to the Credit Analyst Department in 2018. He was promoted to Senior Credit Analyst in 2021 and elected Banking Officer in March 2022.
Rodarte represents the Credit Analyst department in the Walk in My Shoes training program and trains new analysts in addition to his daily duties.