Texana Bank adds consumer loan officer
Ozkar Solis-Ponce has joined Texana Bank as a consumer loan officer.
According to Colt Edwards, Longview market president, Solis’ focus will be on growing new relationships and continuing to build relationships within the Hispanic community.
Solis is a native of La Cercada San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Solis has adopted two children, Adyn and Collins. A graduate of LeTourneau University, he is involved with the Longview Chamber of Commerce and serves as a volunteer for the Raising Highly Capable Kids bilingual class.
Solis works at the 910 E. Marshall location of Texana Bank.
Newell marks 25 years at D&H Risk Services
Dolores Carrington Newell is marking her 25th year of service at D&H Risk Services in Longview after starting there in February 1996.
Before starting work at D&H, Dolores worked for Stemco for 10 years. She has been a resident of Longview for 48 years but grew up in Marshall, where she graduated from Marshall High School in 1962. After high school, Newell attended Stephen F. Austin University and graduated in 1966.
She is the treasurer of the East Texas Insurance Association and a member of the Federation of Insurance Women of Texas. Newell is mother to Vicki Lipsey (husband Dalton Lipsey) and Polly Allen (husband Jerrod Allen). She has three grandsons in Spring Hill ISD.
D&H Risk Services is an independent, commercial insurance agency that has been locally owned since 1936.
Austin Bank names 2 to board of directors
Barry Autry and Randy Swanson have been appointed to the Austin Bank Board of Directors.
“Both of our newest board members embody the spirit of community and bring talent, expertise and energy to the table,”said board chairman Jeff Austin Jr. “We are very fortunate to have them added to our distinguished board.”
Autry is president of Autry Funeral Homes in Jacksonville, Frankston and Athens; Still Waters Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville and Oaklawn Memorial Park in Athens.
A native of Mabank, Autry attended Tarleton State University and is a graduate of Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science.
Autry and his wife, Jana, moved to Jacksonville in 1982 where he has served the community for almost 40 years. His past involvements include Jacksonville Chamber Board; City of Jacksonville Planning and Zoning Board; Lake Jacksonville Advisory Board; Gateway Community Partners Human Rights Board; and member of the Texas Forest Association, Texas Funeral Directors Association, Kiwanis Club, Jaycees and Rotary. They have two children and three grandchildren.
Swanson is a licensed professional engineer with 30 years of experience in the industry. He is the owner and CEO of Industrial Technical Services (ITSCO), a multi-state engineering consulting firm headquartered in Jacksonville.
Swanson is a graduate of Jacksonville High School; The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; and Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at SMU.
Swanson’s engineering experience began with Alcoa/Anderson County Works, where he spent five years before moving into banking. His 10-year banking career was split between Allied Texas Bank in Jacksonville and BB&T in New Bern, North Carolina. He then moved back to engineering and ITSCO.
A resident of Jacksonville, Swanson and his wife, Mary Claudia, have two children and four grandchildren.