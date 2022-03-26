Austin Bank makes promotion
Austin Bank employee Shannon Seay has been promoted to special assets manager and assistant manager of loan operations.
The promotion was approved at the March board meeting at the Austin Bank corporate office in Jacksonville.
Shannon Seay is a vice president and in charge of the bank’s special assets division. Seay has been with Austin Bank for 15 years, with a total of 20 years in the banking industry, having previously served as a banking officer and in the credit analyst department.
Seay is a graduate of Pine Tree High School, Kilgore College, the University of Texas at Tyler and the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University. She also has completed the Austin Bank Leadership Program, Community Bankers Lending School and is enrolled in Austin Bank’s STAR program.
Seay is active in her community, receiving the Austin Bank Community Involvement Award in 2021 for her work with Newgate Mission in Longview. She has served more than 10 years for Newgate Mission, been a member of East Texas CASA since 2018, and is an active member of Grace Creek Church. A resident of Longview, Seay has one daughter, Lily.
Adviser with Ameriprise Financial recognized
Steve Jones, a private wealth adviser with Ameriprise Financial, has earned the 2021 Ameriprise Client Experience Award.
Jones, a behavioral financial adviser and chartered retirement planning counselor, received the award "because of his ability to consistently deliver personalized, goal-based advice and exceptional client service. Award recipients earned an overall client satisfaction rating equal to or greater than 4.9 out of 5.0 and maintained stellar business results. The award represents an elite group of Ameriprise advisors recognized as leaders for their commitment to making a difference in the lives of their clients," the company reported.
For information, call (903) 297-9800 or visit the Ameriprise office at 911 NW Loop 281 Suite 113 in Longview.
Ishihara earns estate planner designation
Kristen J. Ishihara has been newly certified as an Accredited Estate Planner designee by the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils.
Ishihara, an attorney with Ross & Shoalmire at 1125 Judson Road in Longview, has been previously certified as an elder law attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation and board certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization for Estate Planning & Probate Law.
The Accredited Estate Planner designation is a graduate level, multi-disciplinary specialization in estate planning, obtained in addition to already recognized professional credentials within the various disciplines of estate planning. The AEP designation is available to actively practicing attorneys and certified public accountants or those designated as a Chartered Life Underwriter; Chartered Financial Consultant; certified financial planner; Chartered Financial Analyst; certified private wealth adviser; Chartered Adviser in Philanthropy; Certified Specialist in Planned Giving; or Certified Trust & Fiduciary Adviser.
It is awarded by the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils to recognize estate planning professionals who meet requirements of experience, knowledge, education, professional reputation and character. The National Association of Estate Planners & Councils is a national organization of professional estate planners and affiliated local estate planning councils dedicated to the cultivation of excellence in estate planning.