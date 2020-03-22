SBA issues guidance in light of COVID-19
The UT Tyler-Longview Small Business Development is open and available for phone or web consultations with entrepreneurs and small-business owners working on responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The center’s staff is advising loan seekers to reach out to their bankers, landlords and suppliers to talk about possible cash-flow issues and how they might affect loans, leases or inventory.
The SBDC staff also recommends keeping financial records up to date in case a business owner needs to apply for additional bank loans or lines of credit.
Business owners should also document the business impact of this downturn. Staff also advises against laying off vital employees because it may be more expensive to rehire and retrain in the future.
An SBDC business adviser can help small business owners in these and other areas. For more information, call the SBDC in Longview at (903) 757-5857 to make an appointment.
The U.S. Small Business Administration has posted a variety of information regarding loan programs and guidance for businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Information is available at sba.gov/page/guidance-businesses-employers-plan-respond-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19.
Information on state disaster declarations is available at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/Declarations/Index and sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance.
Loan seekers also may call the toll-free number at (800) 659-2955 or email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
Small Business Development Centers have posted information and links for small business at americassbdc.org/coronavirus-information.