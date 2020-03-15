Sloan recertified as civil trial advocate
The National Board of Trial Advocacy said John Sloan of the Sloan Law Firm in Longview has successfully achieved recertification as a civil trial advocate.
Sloan is among a growing number of trial attorneys who have illustrated their commitment to bettering the legal profession by successfully completing a rigorous application process and providing the consumer of legal services with an objective measure by which to choose qualified and experienced legal counsel.
The screening of credentials that all Board of Trial Advocacy certified attorneys must successfully complete includes: demonstration of substantial trial experience, submission of judicial and peer references to attest to their competency, attendance of continuing legal education courses and proof of good standing.
The board said it was formed out of a strong conviction that both the law profession and its clients would benefit from an organization designed specifically to create an objective set of standards illustrating an attorney’s experience and expertise in the practice of trial law.
Sloan earned his Juris doctorate from Baylor School of Law and has served as an instructor at the Gerry Spence Trial Lawyers College in Wyoming. He was named to the board of directors in 2010 and was president in 2014.
Newgate honors Mullins and Scott as volunteers
The staff and board of directors of Newgate Mission have honored Billy Mullins and the Rev. Romnie Scott with volunteer awards.
Mullins, a senior vice president at Austin Bank, volunteers at Newgate Mission in several ways. He is the treasurer of the board and serves regularly in the kitchen. His contributions to the Newgate community have been far-reaching and invaluable, which led to him receiving the Anup Bhandari Award for Exceptional Kindness and Dedication to the Newgate Community.
The Rev. Scott serves as associate pastor of First United Methodist Church of Longview and oversees all worship activities of Newgate Mission. Under her direction, Newgate’s Vacation Bible Outreach Program has flourished. She secures facilitators for all worship activities, plans Christmas and holiday programs, and ensures Newgate community members have an avenue to growth their faith. She was awarded the Rev. Jerry Turner Outstanding Servant Award for her passion and dedication.
Lawyers Fair and Miller named Texas Rising Stars
Andrea Fair and Brett F. Miller, both partners in Longview law firm Ward, Smith & Hill, have earned placement in the 2020 Texas Rising Stars listing that showcases top young attorneys in the state.
Named to the Rising Stars list since 2017, Fair is honored for her work in intellectual property litigation. She is also recognized among the Rising Stars’ Up-and-Coming Top 100 attorneys and the Up-and-Coming Top 50 women lawyers.
Miller is recognized for his work representing plaintiffs in civil litigation, including family law, business litigation and employment disputes. He routinely represents employers and employees in disputes over covenants not-to-compete and trade secrets. The 2020 selection marks the third time he has been honored by Texas Rising Stars.
Every year, Texas Rising Stars honors the state’s top attorneys who are 40 or younger, or who have been practicing for 10 years or less. Lawyers are nominated by their peers and then assessed in a rigorous editorial review process. Only 2.5 percent of eligible attorneys are chosen.
Texas Monthly and the Texas Rising Stars issue of Super Lawyers magazine will feature the 2020 honorees in their April editions.