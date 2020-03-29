Payne earns promotion to officer at Austin Bank
Hope Payne, special assets department loan operations administrative assistant in the Longview Greggton office of Austin Bank, has been promoted to banking officer.
The promotion was annnounced by Jeff Austin III, vice chairman of the board, after it was approved at the March board meeting in Jacksonville.
“Hope is a true professional who is dedicated to giving our customers exceptional service,” he said. “We are proud to have her as a member of the Austin Bank team.”
Payne began her banking career as a credit analyst at the bank in January 2015, was promoted to assistant loan operation Manager in May 2018 and moved into her current position in July.
281 Lodging Group wins group awards
Longview-based 281 Lodging Group has received awards from the Intercontinental Hotels Group.
The awards were announced by Anup Patel, director of technology and expansion for 281.
The group’s Holiday Inn in Longview, with its Infinity Events Center, received the Torchbearer Award. The awards goes to 12 Holiday Inn hotels worldwide that draw the highest guest satisfaction scores and product/service quality.
Its Staybridge Suites in Longview and Holiday Inn Express in Kilgore received Excellence awards.
SBA issues guidance in light of COVID-19
The UT Tyler-Longview Small Business Development is open and available for phone or web consultations with entrepreneurs and small-business owners working on responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The center’s staff is advising loan seekers to reach out to their bankers, landlords and suppliers to talk about possible cash-flow issues and how they might affect loans, leases or inventory.
The SBDC staff also recommends keeping financial records up to date in case a business owner needs to apply for additional bank loans or lines of credit.
Business owners should also document the business impact of the downturn. Staff also advises against laying off vital employees because it may be more expensive to rehire and retrain in the future.
An SBDC business adviser can help small business owners in these and other areas. For more information, call the SBDC in Longview at (903) 757-5857 to make an appointment.