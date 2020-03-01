Ameriprise’s Sherwood gets Circle of Success
Shane Sherwood, a Private Wealth Adviser with Sherwood Financial, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. in Longview, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for this achievement in 2020.
To earn the recognition, Sherwood established himself as one of the company’s top advisors. He has 21 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.
For more information, contact Sherwood at (903) 297-9800 or visit the Ameriprise office at 911 NW Loop 281, Suite 205, in Longview.
HEB’s statewide call for entries into contest
H-E-B Primo Picks Quest for Texas Best has expanded its search for the finest foods and beverages in the Lone Star State and now includes non-food items. In addition to food creators and innovators, Texas-based purveyors of apparel, beauty items, electronics and toys, home goods, household necessities, gardening supplies, coolers and everything in between are invited to join.
The call for entries is open and submissions will be accepted April 3. Qualified participants will compete for a combined $70,000 in cash prizes and the opportunity to feature their product on H-E-B shelves across the state
Visit heb.com/quest to register and review competition details.
After the Call for Entries period is complete, H-E-B’s Business Development Managers will select the Top 20 applicants, who will present their products before a panel of judges selected by H-E-B on Aug. 5 and 6 at the San Antonio Food Bank. The panel of judges will determine the top four winning products and award $25,000 to the Grand Prize winner, the title of “Texas Best” Primo Pick and placement on store shelves; $20,000 to the first-place winner; $15,000 to the second-place winner and $10,000 to the third-place winner.
Pasture weeds topic of Thursday webinar
Pasture weed management will be the topic of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Ecosystem Science and Management Unit natural resources webinar Thursday.
The free webinar is part of the Texas Range Webinar Series, scheduled the first Thursday of each month from noon to 1 p.m., said Pete Flores, AgriLife Extension webinar coordinator in Corpus Christi.
Vanessa Corriher-Olson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension forage specialist, Overton, will be the presenter.
“A common pasture management problem most livestock producers face is weed and brush infestation,” Corriher-Olson said. “Weed species effectively compete with more desirable forage species for sunlight, moisture and soil nutrients.”
This webinar will discuss the best management strategies for tackling herbaceous and woody weed species in pastures and hay meadows.
One Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education unit in integrated pest management will be offered, Flores said. Participants seeking CEUs must pay a $10 fee online, but all others can attend for free.
For more information on the webinars, contact Flores at pflores@ag.tamu.edu.
Beginning Beekeepers school set March 21
The Central Texas Beginning Beekeepers School will feature 30 presenters and over 81 sessions with 44 unique topics to choose from. The school will be held March 21 in Brenham, Texas.
Speakers for the school include Lance Wilson, Master Craftsman Beekeeper from Austin; Les Crowder, Top Bar beekeeper for more than 40 years and a former honey bee inspector for the New Mexico Department of Agriculture; E. T. Ash, Chief Apiarist at the Texas A&M Honey Bee Lab and beekeeper since he began with a 4-H project 58 years ago; and Nathalie Biggie, who is owner of Bee Mindful and has recently been hired by the Congolese Minister of Professional Education to develop a country-wide beekeeping training program in the African country of the Republic of Congo.
The school is for beginner, intermediate and advanced beekeepers.
Visit tinyurl.com/2020BeeSchool for information and registration details. For more information, call (979) 277-0411.