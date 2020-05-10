Sloan is certified by national board
Sloan Law Firm founding partner John Sloan is one of the first 50 attorneys in the United States to achieve Truck Accident Law Certification from the National Board of Trial Advocacy.
The Longview-based firm said Sloan also successfully achieved recertification as a Civil Trial Advocate through the board.
The National Board of Trial Advocacy said such certification is the highest, most stringent, and most reliable honor an attorney can achieve. Only about 3% of American lawyers are board certified.
Murray’s Nolan gets specialist designation
Bethany Nolan of Murray Real Estate in Longview has been awarded the Seller Representative Specialist designation from the Real Estate Business Institute.
An East Texas native, Nolan joined Murray in the summer of 2017 as an agent. In addition to the specialist designation, she received an Accredited Buyer’s Representative designation from the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council of the National Association of Realtors and the Accredited Luxury Home Specialist designation from the Luxury Home Council.
SFA names Hyink notable alumnus
NACOGDOCHES — David Hyink received the 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award from Stephen F. Austin State University’s Arthur Temple College of Forestry and Agriculture.
After more than two decades, Hyink retired in 2007 as the scientific advisor and chief forestry scientist for Weyerhaeuser Co., one of the world’s largest private owners of timber lands. During his tenure, Hyink played a major role in the development and implementation of forest stand growth and yield forecasting systems for loblolly pine, Douglas-fir and Western hemlock. In addition to this primary research, Hyink also managed additional cooperative research in silviculture, wood quality, and growth and yield.
Hyink received a Bachelor and Master of Science in Forestry from SFA and a doctoral degree from Purdue University. He is the owner of Deerfield Consulting, which provides biometric and statistical support to clients in South Dakota.
United Country H5 realty is recognized
United Country–H5 Auction & Realty has been recognized by United Country Real Estate for excellence in the production of marketing materials for its client’s properties.
Awarded by United Country Real Estate and presented in sponsorship with Shearer Printing & Office Solutions, United Country–H5 won 1st Place in the Commercial Property Auction category and runner-up in the Residential Property Auction category in the 2018 United Country Auction Marketing Competition.
