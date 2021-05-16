Eastman Credit Union announces changes
Tammy Latture, senior vice president of member services and lending at Eastman Credit Union, is retiring June 1. She has worked for the organization since 1996, holding multiple management roles throughout her career before being named to the senior management team in 2010.
“Tammy has had an extremely accomplished career at ECU. For the last 25 years, she has played an influential role in ECU’s growth and expansion,” said Kelly Price, ECU’s president and CEO. During her career at ECU, Latture has been involved in the development of new products, services and enhancements.
As part of the transition, Dolly Linkous has been named vice president and chief lending officer effective June 1.
Linkous joined ECU in 1984. Prior to ECU, Linkous worked at Eastman Chemical Co. for four years. With experience in the operations and lending departments, she has served as director of mortgage lending since 2003. Linkous received her Certified Credit Union Executive designation from the Credit Union National Association.
Additionally, Eastman Credit Union is announcing organizational changes that support a growing membership and their financial service needs.
Darrell Dinsmore has been named senior vice president, chief administrative officer. Dinsmore, who was most recently senior vice president of IT, began his ECU career in 1997. Prior to ECU, he worked at Eastman Chemical Co. for eight years as a systems analyst. He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Tennessee in 1988. He also attended the Credit Union Executives Society CEO Institute from 2012–2014.
Russ Ayscue has been named vice president, chief information officer. Ayscue joined ECU in 2016 and was previously the director of technical services at Wellmont Health System. He received a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from North Carolina State University and a master’s in information technology from Florida Tech University.
Eagle Capital Advisors partner named to board
William Rice III has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Academy of Certified Portfolio Managers. The academy, in affiliation with Columbia University, is an independent organization with 370 members worldwide that creates and manages a credentialed program of excellence for training discretionary portfolio managers.
Rice is a founding partner, managing director and CEO of Eagle Capital Advisors, Wealth Advisor RJFS.
Before joining Raymond James Financial Services and founding Eagle Capital Advisors with his father and his son in February 2019, Rice was a Morgan Stanley credentialed senior portfolio manager and senior investment management consultant who spent much of his time managing the team’s proprietary investment portfolios designed to help better serve the needs of clients. In 2016, Rice received the Certified Portfolio Manager designation from Columbia University and the Academy of Certified Portfolio Managers. The designation is earned after completing a self-study program and a week of classroom training at Columbia University, which culminates with passing a final exam.