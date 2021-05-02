LongviewWOW names assistant ED
Longview World of Wonders Children’s Museum has named Sara McKinley as assistant executive director.
McKinley, a Longview native, spent the past six years as director of communication at Lifepoint Church and attended Texas A&M University. She will focus on expanding community collaborations and STEAM programming at LongviewWOW on Tyler Street downtown.
She is involved with The Junior League of Longview, Lifepoint Church and Spring Hill Athletic Booster Club.
LongviewWOW inspires a life-long love of learning by giving children the opportunity to imagine, create and explore in a hands-on environment, according to the nonprofit organization.
Chamber sets small business lunch
The Longview Chamber of Commerce will host its Small Business Solutions Luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday in the Infinity Event Center at 300 Tuttle Circle.
The event will include a panel discussion, awards and Leadership Longview graduation. Local small business leaders will discuss how they successfully grew their business through the pandemic.
“This event is perfect for anyone interested in growing their own small business or learning more about what it takes to be successful in today’s economy,” information from the chamber says. “You won’t want to miss this opportunity to network with other business leaders while hearing from some of Longview’s most successful entrepreneurs.”
Tickets are $30 per person for Chamber members or $500 for a sponsored table of eight people.
Find registration information at longviewchamber.com .