Solis-Ponce is TB&T employee of the year
Oscar Solis-Ponce has been named Texas Bank and Trust Company’s “2019 Employee of the Year.” The award, determined by the bank’s officers, is based on attitude, loyalty, dedication and enthusiasm.
Solis has been employed by the bank since February 2016. He currently serves as a Personal Banker in the bank’s main branch and is primarily responsible for developing its retail team. He also assists its commercial lenders with establishing and growing commercial customer relationships.
Solis is a native of La Cercada San Luis Potosi, Mexico. A graduate of LeTourneau University, he is involved with the Longview Chamber of Commerce and serves as a volunteer for the Raising Highly Capable Kids bilingual class.
TB&T announces officer promotions
Several promotions were announced at Texas Bank and Trust’s Longview main bank location during March. Sabrina Dickerson who was promoted to administrative officer and operations manager at the bank’s North Longview location; Lupe Flores, who was promoted to administrative officer and TBTmyWay care center operations manager; and Paige Palmer, now trust officer and oil and gas supervisor.
Dickerson joined Texas Bank and Trust in 2013 as a teller and was promoted to operations manager in 2018.
Flores joined the bank in 2014 as a customer care specialist, later transitioning to e-banking support specialist. She earned the American Bankers Association Team Lead Certification and most recently worked as a team lead and customer care specialist for the bank.
Palmer graduated from Trinity School of Texas and is a former member of the Texas Bank and Trust Student Board of Directors. She joined the bank’s trust department in April 2016. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in sociology from Baylor University and a juris doctor degree from Belmont University School of Law.
Texas Bank and Trust Company operates 20 full-service branches throughout East Texas and North Texas.
Beverly Iltis returns to Diagnostic Clinic
Beverly Iltis, a physician assistant with over 20 years’ experience with backgrounds in internal medicine, otolaryngology (ENT), pediatrics, emergency medicine and family medicine, has returned to Diagnostic Clinic of Longview.
She graduated from UT Southwestern Medical School in Dallas in 1999 with a degree in physician assistant studies. She received a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from the University of Nebraska in 2004.
Beverly’s practice will focus on family Medicine, and will begin seeing patients at her new location at 709 Hollybrook, Suite 4500 on June 1. For more information, call (903) 757-6042.
Yamboree catalog deadline adjusted
The Gladewater Area Chamber of Commerce has adjusted the deadline to advertise in the catalog for the 83rd annual East Texas Yamboree until 4:30 p.m. June 1.
To advertise, get more information or for sponsoring and volunteer opportunities, call the chamber at (903) 843-2413 or send an email to contact@gilmerareachamber.com