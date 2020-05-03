State small business webinar Wednesday
Gov. Gregg Abbott’s office has scheduled a small-business webinar from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday to provide East Texas small-business owners and entrepreneurs with information on recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Topics will include an update on programs in the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act as well as workforce-related topics surrounding hiring, benefits, payroll and unemployment. Featured speakers will include an expert from the Texas Workforce Commission as well as local Small Business Development Centers.
Visit bit.ly/3f9GJYU to register and for more information.
Walmart hires more, gives millions in bonuses
Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, reported giving bonuses to employees last week adding up to $18.87 million statewide and $180 million nationwide.
On Friday, the company said it had hired 200,000 associates nationwide, and 22,500 of those were in Texas.
In a statement, the company said the initiative was aimed at providing jobs while helping Walmart better serve customers during this time of increased demand. It said many of the jobs will be temporary to “serve as a bridge for Texans to get through this difficult time, while others will convert to permanent roles.”
Walmart operates several super centers in Northeast Texas, including three and a neighborhood market in Longview. With about 975 workers, it is the city’s fifth-largest employer.
Oceans in Longview honors healthcare workers
Oceans Healthcare of Longview recently showed appreciation to health-care providers working during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we all continue to face the fallout of this pandemic, Oceans understands the importance of a strong mental health support system,” Oceans said in a statement. “As such, Oceans Healthcare of Longview continues to be dedicated to serving the community and meeting the ever-rising mental health needs that many may be facing.”
Oceans operates a 24-bed treatment facility in Longview.