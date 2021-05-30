Christus adds chief of cardio for new facility
Christus Good Shepherd has hired a leader for its new Cardiovascular Center of Excellence in Longview, which is under construction and expected to be completed this fall.
Dr. John McClish joins Christus Trinity Clinic as its chief of cardiology.
“When Christus Good Shepherd and Christus Trinity Clinic open the doors to Longview’s first Cardiovascular Center of Excellence, we will be proud to offer this community high-quality, award-winning cardiac care.” said Brandy Moore, vice president of operations at the clinic. “We are excited to have Dr. McClish leading our team of outstanding physicians, nurses and associates as we care for our patients.”
McClish has more than 17 years of experience, specializing in diagnosing and treating diseases of the heart and blood vessels such as coronary artery disease and congestive heart failure, according to Christus.
As an interventional cardiologist, McClish and his team treat patients utilizing nonsurgical procedures such as cardiac catheterization and peripheral intervention, as well as multiple imaging modalities such as echocardiography, nuclear scanning, and CT angiography, according to Christus.
McClish received his undergraduate degree from the University of Texas in Austin before earning his medical doctorate at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He completed his internship, residency and a fellowship in cardiology at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville before finishing an additional fellowship in Interventional Cardiology at University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio.
“I enjoy inpatient and outpatient cardiology — taking care of patients in the hospital, cardiac cath lab, as well as clinic” McClish said. “It is an exciting time in cardiovascular medicine, and I’m proud to be a part of this team at Christus Trinity Clinic.”
Longview doctor will represent on TMA boardDr. Brenda M. Vozza, a Longview internal medicine physician who has been in practice for 23 years, has been confirmed as a councilor on the Texas Medical Association board of councilors, the organization’s ethical policymaking body.
Association physicians confirmed Vozza to represent District 11, which is East-Central Texas.
Vozza is a member of the Rusk County Medical Society.
Credit union names employee of month
Paisley Quinalty has been recognized by East Texas Professional Credit Union as its employee of the month for April.
Quinalty started at the credit union in July 2019 and transferred to the Longview office in March.