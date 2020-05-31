COVID-19 medical billing training course
MARSHALL — Texas State Technical College’s statewide Workforce Training office is offering an 11-hour online Telehealth and COVID-19 bundle aimed at providing guidance to people working in medical coding and billing.
Participants can take the 10 sessions through the Practice Management Institute at their own pace, but there is a time limit to complete the work.
Topics include billing, cybersecurity, telehealth reimbursement and COVID-19’s impact on the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
Participants need access to a computer and internet to take the courses. Those completing lessons will receive certification from PMI, and if they are registered with TSTC’s Workforce Training office they can receive continuing education hours.
Medical facilities who have staff that can benefit from the lessons can contact TSTC’s Workforce Training office, which can apply for Texas Workforce Commission Skills Development Fund money to cover the training cost.
Visit tstc.edu/workforce/onlinelearningcovid-19 to learn more about Workforce Commission funding and to register for the training.
Rose City Growers hemp production
TYLER — Rose City Growers has received Hemp Producer Licenses from the Texas Department of Agriculture for its two facilities in Tyler.
This is the first season for Texas hemp under new federal and state rules, and Rose City Growers said it is the source for local farmers to fill all hemp supply needs including hemp clones and seedlings.
“After many decades of suppression, hemp is once again revered as one the most important plants in the world, and we are extremely proud and excited to enter this burgeoning market in Texas,” said Keith Harlan, Rose City’s director of green house and nursery operations.
Rose City Growers’ first facility has capacity to produce 200,000 hemp seedlings per month. The second facility is slated to participate in hemp research with Smith County’s Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office, and provide continued cooperation with the Texas Department of Agriculture.
Rose City Growers is a subsidiary of Tyler Rose City Growers and a founding member of Texas Hemp Harvesters Association (online at txhha.org).
Visit rosecitygrowers.com/ for more information.
Hemp business session set June 13
On June 13, Rose City Growers will be host to a live demonstration showing the differences in seeds, clones and cutting. Sponsored by the Texas Hemp Harvesters Association, the “Making Hemp Your Business” session will be online and in person, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visit the Hemp Harvesters website at txhha.org/event-3827804 for more information and to register.