Longview Eye Associates promotes Patterson
Longview Eye Associates has promoted Cindy Patterson to the role of chief people officer.
Patterson has worked for Longview Eye Associates, which is owned by Drs. Justin and Sarah Ward, for six years. Her promotion recognizes her “commitment to creating a stable and positive workplace in a fast-paced industry,” the firm announced. “This role recognizes Cindy’s unique ability to prioritize the importance of fairness and compliance in a healthy workplace, while inspiring her team members toward personal and professional growth.”
Patterson has received many industry awards for her work as well as recognition from local organizations.