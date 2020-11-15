Bullock Investigations employees honored
Bullock Investigations of Longview recently honored some of its ex-military employees on Veterans Day by awarding them pins for their uniforms.
The ceremony was held Wednesday at Heritage Plaza in downtown Longview.
Bullock Investigations, which offers investigative and security services, has 92 employees, and almost 48% are veterans.
The business was honored by the Texas Workforce Commission as one of the leading employers of military veterans in the state in the commission’s “We Hire Vets” program.
Christus Trinity Clinic adds three doctors
Christus Trinity Clinic has added three new to its area clinics.
Dr. Michelle Finch joins ChristusTrinity Clinic Obstetrics & Gynecology — Longview as the only female OB/GYN in Longview.
“When it comes to women’s health care, Dr. Finch is able to provide a unique understanding to our patients, as well as a noteworthy background and skillset to our team,” said Brandy Moore, vice president, practice operations, Christus Trinity Clinic.
Finch received her Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Centenary College of Louisiana in Shreveport. She received her Master’s degree in biostatstics from Louisiana State University Health Science Center in New Orleans.
In 2016, she earned her medical degree from LSU Health Shreveport.
Dr. Whitney Huddleston has joined Christus Trinity Clinic Surgery — Longview to provide general surgery services to patients.
“Dr. Huddleston will be a fantastic new member of our highly-trained medical and surgical team at Christus Trinity Clinic Surgery in Longview,” Moore said.
Huddleston received her Bachelor in Science in Biology from Texas Christian University. She received her medical degree from Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine in Bryan and completed her general surgery residency and internship from the University of Texas Southwestern’s General Surgery Program in Dallas.
Dr. Jessica Garner is a board-certified gastroenterologist joining Christus Trinity Clinic Gastroenterology — Longview.
“Thanks to her high-level training, Dr. Garner will be a key member of our highly trained medical and surgical gastroenterology team,” Moore said.
Garner received her Bachelor of Science in Biological Science from McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana. She received her medical degree from Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Parker, Colorado, and completed her internal medicine residency as well as her gastroenterology fellowship at Texas A&M/Baylor in Temple.