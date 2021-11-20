Business owner achieves certification
Pamela Allen, owner of Longview-based PCA eDiscovery Solutions, has joined a select group of electronic discovery professionals from around the world in achieving the Certified E-Discovery Specialist designation.
The CEDS credential validates the proficiency of professionals who have demonstrated their knowledge by passing a four-hour examination which serves as a measure of mastery in the field of e-discovery. The certification program is administered by the Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists, a global e-discovery professional membership organization.
Since the exam was first offered in November 2010, professionals across 20 countries have earned the CEDS credential, and Allen scored in the top 5% of credentialed professionals. The credential is an assurance to clients that the CEDS-certified professional is serious about efficiency, cost-effectiveness and risk reduction in all phases of e-discovery.
eDiscovery Solutions is focused on bringing quality electronic discovery services to East Texas and surrounding areas. The company was created for solving problems related to the increasing amount of electronic data that companies and counsel are forced to face when involved in an investigation or dispute.
KC president lands state appointment
Kilgore College President Brenda Kays has been appointed to the Texas Commission on Community College Finance by Dade Phelan, speaker of the Texas House.
Kays is in her sixth year as president of Kilgore College, having previously served as president of Stanly Community College and vice president at Guilford Technical Community College, both in North Carolina.
“It is a distinct honor to be named to this commission, and I am extremely thankful to Rep. Phelan for providing me with this opportunity to hone community college funding recommendations for consideration by the 88th Texas Legislature,” Kays said. “The work of this commission is crucial due to its potential significance for the 50 community colleges in Texas. Our ability to drive economic and workforce development, as well as provide pipelines of access into the state’s premier university systems, will be impacted by the work of this commission.”
The Texas Commission on Community College Finance is tasked with making recommendations for consideration by the 88th Legislature regarding the state funding formula and funding levels for public junior colleges in Texas that would be sufficient to sustain viable junior college education and training offerings throughout the state and improve student outcomes in alignment with postsecondary goals.
Eltife inducted into Hall of Fame
UT System Board of Regents Chairman and former state Sen. Kevin P. Eltife has received the highest honor from the University of Texas at Austin’s McCombs School of Business, with selection to the business school's Hall of Fame.
Eltife is a longtime businessman who has served Tyler and Texas as an elected and appointed leader. Eltife earned his business degree from UT Austin in 1981 and attributes his success to his alma mater.
“My education at the McCombs School of Business and the vast array of opportunities provided to me through UT Austin gave me the foundation for my career and my commitment to public service,” Eltife said. “I’m honored and humbled by this recognition.”
Eltife dedicated his award to his late mother, who instilled in him strong values and lessons on treating all individuals with dignity and respect.
The owner and founder of Eltife Properties, Eltife has served on the UT System Board of Regents since 2017 and was recently reappointed to a six-year term by Gov. Greg Abbott. Prior to his tenure on the Board of Regents, he was elected state senator, Tyler mayor and Tyler councilman. He also was appointed as a member the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
Regions names Texas executive
Regions Bank named Michael Pardue to serve as consumer banking executive leading the company’s expanded branch-banking operations in Texas.
Pardue, a financial services industry veteran of 20 years, makes the move to Texas from Memphis, Tennessee, where he served as Regions’ consumer banking executive for the Mid-South territory. Pardue began his career in the branch with Regions’ predecessor bank, Union Planters, earning promotions to financial relationship consultant, retail manager and consumer banking manager positions before accepting the Mid-South consumer leadership role in 2015.
Pardue’s previous Mid-South consumer leadership role involved overseeing branch teams in Memphis and throughout West Tennessee, Western Kentucky, Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri, Northeast Arkansas and North Mississippi. He is a nine-time Regions Chairman’s Club Award recipient, an honor recognizing the bank’s top bank performers.
Pardue’s new role is part of a territory realignment by Regions that is designed to provide an exclusive consumer banking leadership focus on Texas-specific branches in Houston, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and additional community markets. Pardue succeeds Earl Connell, who recently was named as consumer banking executive for Regions in the company’s growing Central and East Florida markets.