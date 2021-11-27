Austin Bank makes leadership change
The Austin Bank Board of Directors announced a leadership change in its corporate office at the November meeting held in Jacksonville.
Jeff Austin Jr. has been elected senior chairman of the board, and his son, Jeff Austin III, has been named chairman of the board. This transition continues the Austin family legacy of banking into the fourth generation.
Austin Jr. served as chairman of the board since 1997, filling the role vacated upon his father’s death. Under his leadership, the bank grew from 22 locations with assets less than $500 million to 35 locations and assets in excess of $2.5 billion. While his role in active bank management will be scaled back, Austin Jr. will retain his roles as chairman of Austin Bancorp; Capital Bank, Houston; and First State Bank, Athens.
Austin III has served as vice chairman of the board of Austin Bank since 2000. He previously served as president and CEO of affiliate bank First State Bank, Frankston, which merged into Austin Bank in 2009. He serves on the board of directors for First State Bank, Athens and Capital Bank, Houston.
Austin Bank board approves promotion
Austin Bank has promoted Staci Lacy to assistant vice president and loan review/compliance analyst.
The promotion was approved at the November board of directors meeting at the Austin Bank corporate office in Jacksonville.
Lacy joined Austin Bank in 2012 as a teller in Longview and worked as a loan operations administrative assistant and escrow and valuation administrative assistant in the same office before moving to work as real estate valuation specialist. She was promoted to banking officer in 2019.
Lacy and her husband, Lewis, reside in Longview with their son.
Area workforce development board honored
The Texas Workforce Commission awarded the East Texas Workforce Development Board and four other boards $200,000 each during the 24th annual Texas Workforce Conference in Houston.
The funds will allow each board to create permanent programs, building upon best innovative practices initiated and implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These awards recognize the importance of providing excellent customer service at a time when Texans needed our services the most,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The spirit of innovation our boards display every day helps to strengthen the Texas economy.”
The Texas Workforce Board System consists of 28 boards appointed by local officials and charged with planning and oversight responsibilities for workforce programs and services in their area. These boards allow for localized strategies to develop the workforce of Texas.
Workforce Solutions East Texas will launch a program — Rural, Set, Go! — to engage community and business leaders, as well as the broader community in candid conversations about the factors that influence their local workforce and economic development needs, particularly in demand skills as identified by employers.